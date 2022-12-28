News

Freeland Hill

On Dec. 8, Freeland and Tina Hill met with Officer Judson Cake and Sergeant Douglas Brundrett, who first responded to an emergency call and saved Freeland’s life.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY VICTORIA DECOSTER

BAR HARBOR — A 5.4 percent chance of life. Those were the odds Freeland Hill overcame on the night of Nov. 25 when he consumed a dosage of alcohol and sedative medication so fatal that first responders pronounced him medically dead.

Freeland’s wife, Tina Hill, was the first to find his body. After leaving their home earlier that day following a dispute, she listened to her intuition and checked in on him one more time, ultimately saving his life.

