BAR HARBOR — A 5.4 percent chance of life. Those were the odds Freeland Hill overcame on the night of Nov. 25 when he consumed a dosage of alcohol and sedative medication so fatal that first responders pronounced him medically dead.
Freeland’s wife, Tina Hill, was the first to find his body. After leaving their home earlier that day following a dispute, she listened to her intuition and checked in on him one more time, ultimately saving his life.
Freeland had begun drinking that morning, which Tina said was unusual for him. When he headed out to the store to buy more beer a few hours later, she called the police to ensure he returned safely. The officers on duty followed him home and did a few more drives by the house later that evening. From the outside looking in, all was well at the Hill home.
At around 8:15 p.m., Tina entered her front door and immediately sensed something was wrong.
“I went up over the stairs – that’s where I found him, at the time deceased,” she said. “Because he was impaired from drinking, he didn’t realize that he was taking medications to OD himself.”
Bar Harbor Police Department officers Douglas Brundrett and Judson Cake were on the scene performing CPR minutes after Tina’s emergency call. Had they not immediately responded, Tina said Freeland would have been brain dead. He was transferred to an intensive care unit the next day and, against all odds, fully recovered within weeks.
The events leading up to Freeland’s attempted suicide did not happen in a single day but built up slowly over many years. Loneliness, isolation, despair and hopelessness led to a reliance on substances that temporarily numbed those feelings while metastasizing the root cause.
“I was just so beaten down,” said Freeland. “I’ve dealt with mental health issues my whole life. They’ve gotten worse in my adult years.”
Freeland is not alone in his story. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports suicide as a leading cause of death in the United States, with rates increasing by 30 percent from 2000 to 2020. In 2020 alone, 45,979 deaths were attributed to suicide. For those who think about or attempt suicide, rates are even higher. That same year, an estimated 12.2 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.2 million planned an attempt and 1.2 million attempted suicide.
According to a study published in BMC Psychiatry, the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the associated risk factors. Social distancing, quarantining and financial crises due to loss of employment deeply impacted mental health and led to the highest ever combined rates of deaths due to alcohol, drugs and suicide the nation has seen.
The study recommends suicide prevention, including early-on detection and intervention to help individuals at risk. And although there is no single cause, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website lists a multitude of warning signs and risk factors that may increase the likelihood of an attempt.
Risk factors include:
• Health conditions including the following mental health conditions: depression, substance use problems, bipolar disorder, schizophrenic, personality traits of aggression, mood changes, poor relationships, conduct disorder, and anxiety disorder; serious physical health conditions including pain; and traumatic brain injury.
• Environmental: access to lethal means; prolonged stress, such as harassment, bullying, relationship problems or unemployment; stressful life events, like rejection, divorce, financial crises, other life transitions or loss; exposure to another person’s suicide, or to a graphic or sensationalized accounts of suicide.
• Historical: previous suicide attempts; family history of suicide; childhood abuse, neglect or trauma.
Warning signs include:
• A sudden change in behavior, especially if it is related to a painful event, loss or change. Behaviors may include increased use of alcohol or drugs, looking for a way to end their lives, withdrawing from activities, isolating from friends and family, sleeping too much or too little, visiting or calling people to say goodbye, giving away personal possessions, aggression, fatigue.
• If a person talks about killing themselves, feeling hopeless, having no reason to live, being a burden to others, feeling trapped or unbearable pain.
• Displaying one or more of the following moods: depression, anxiety, loss of interest, irritability, humiliation or shame, agitation or anger, relief or sudden improvement.
Freeland said without his family intervening, his outcome would have been much different
“Just the officers being there, [Tina] checking on me, my children coming back – there’s so many little pieces all in place that day that made the outcome different” he said. “I’ve regretted my decision I did that day and I believe people that do commit suicide, they regret it.”
In the following weeks since being hospitalized, Freeland said his life has permanently changed. He has given up the vices that he used to turn to and instead focused on “fixing” the parts of his life he once thought were irreparable, including his relationships with his children.
“For things to have turned around as they have and for him to be able to be standing and not have lost any brain function from lack of oxygen, there has to be a bigger point to his existence, and we have to bring awareness that people need to stop sitting in silence about this,” Tina said.
Freeland now wants to prevent others from reaching a similar crisis point. “Do not isolate, and to try to reach out. Keeping it all inside and all to yourself just makes it worse,” he said. “What you’re feeling at that time isn’t permanent, it can be temporary, don’t act on it.”
For those who may need help, the Hills recommend attending a support group, contacting a therapist or reaching out to one other person willing to listen. Mount Desert Island Hospital’s behavioral health center is one local resource that provides comprehensive mental health resources.
“It doesn’t need to be shameful because it can happen to anybody, there are so many people that go through this,” Tina said. “We need to break the stigma so more people are comfortable to just say what’s going on so it can be fixed sooner before it does so much damage.”
If you or someone you know is at risk, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988 to connect with a trained crises counselor. For more information, visit www.988lifeline.org.