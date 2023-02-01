BAR HARBOR — Passing by Cottage Street, the crater in the ground is hard to miss. Unless, of course, the view has been obstructed by the detour rerouting traffic away from the construction zone that eats into the adjacent street lane and public parking lot.
A bed-and-breakfast is at the center of the sprawling project site at 77 Cottage St. And it will be a big one. Plans call for three-stories and 45 rooms, with a first-floor footprint of approximately 9,400 square feet. For comparison, the average B&B in America is six rooms and totals 5,700 square feet, according to the Association of Lodging Professionals.
When initial excavation began in November 2022, debate arose in the Facebook comment section of an Islander post that broke the news. While some applauded the project for revitalizing the rundown commercial property, most were outraged at the sheer size of it.
One comment, “...You can call it whatever you want, but that is nothing more than a HOTEL disguised as a B&B,” received 31 likes. Another comment, “[A] 45 room B&B is an oxymoron,” garnered 27 likes.
While an online cohort volleyed clashing opinions, the actual community within the Downtown Village zoning district had few, if any, outlets for recourse. Steven Woitasek, owner of Black Friar Inn, which is now engulfed by the B&B construction, said he was notified of the April 2021 Design Review Board meeting, which resulted in the project’s approval, only two hours before its start time.
During the next several months, Woitasek would have to play ball with the principal builders as they crept across his property line and dug right up to the inn’s foundation. After the Black Friar’s surrounding soil was removed, a ramp to access the inn’s back door and support beams in the form of two-by-fours would be constructed along the two sides facing the excavation.
“There definitely should be a hard look, I think, as to how these things get approved in the future,” Woitasek said.
Though hotels and motels must go through a more stringent and lengthy Planning Board process, the expedited approval of the Cottage Street project was made possible through the removal of maximum room requirements for B&Bs in June of 2010.
At the time, the Town Council initiated eliminating standards defining the size of B&Bs in all zoning districts and replaced it with tightening site conditions, such as parking, lot coverage and setback requirements. After voters overwhelmingly supported the motion at the ballot box, any size B&B could be developed solely through code enforcement approval.
“Planning is the step where you really look and dig into a lot of these details. It's not just a simple code you have to meet,” Woitasek said. “Because of the way the ordinance works, if you’re building this, you can sidestep some of the checks and balances within the town.”
Under the town’s charter, the Planning Board reviews projects that “have a significant impact on the neighborhood or the environment” and assures development is designed in a manner that provides adequate provisions for traffic safety and access, minimizes the adverse impacts on adjacent properties, and fits harmoniously into the fabric of the community.
During a public hearing in May of 2010, resident Dessa Dancy said loosening B&B regulations could have “immense impacts” for rural neighborhoods.
Walter Norwood, a resident living next to the construction zone, has watched as the demographics of his neighborhood have shifted from year-round residents to out-of-staters renting out their property as vacation units.
“The town has changed. It’s a rental town now,” he said. “There used to be young people coming here to raise families. There’s no room now for the homeowners.”
He blames, in part, the explosion in hotel and lodging development for why his neighbors have moved away. He said the influx of tourists in the summer makes it impossible to maneuver around town.
“There should be restrictions on what the town can handle,” Norwood said. “I don’t think that kind of business should be here.”
Much of the consternation from neighboring residents stems from the traffic congestion caused by the project. The notoriously jam-packed Cottage Street will be even busier in the summer with the added flow of a 45-room inn, which is across the street from the town’s only supermarket.
When asked if the developers were given special allowances from the town to block off public streets and parking spaces, Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt said her department, along with the fire and police departments, worked with the applicant to approve their traffic management plan.
“There's no ordinance that guides how we deal with this. So what we did was we worked with them on the limits of their excavation…and what that impact was,” she said. “It’s what the town felt comfortable having.”
Leavitt said the developers have tentative plans to restore the two-way traffic before metered parking begins May 15, but she warns that the date is not set in stone.
Stephen Coston, who is behind the project along with Brain Shaw and Tom St. Germain, said he’s used to hearing complaints around town.
“I fully understand that traditionally bed-and-breakfasts aren't considered something that large, but people need to understand that according to the land use ordinance of Bar Harbor, Maine, that’s what they’re calling it,” he said.
His team decided to classify the building as a B&B instead of a hotel because he said it best met the definition outlined in the code, which lists “overnight accommodations, a morning meal, and additional meals in a dwelling unit occupied by the owner/innkeeper or a designated employee provided to transients for compensation” as the only parameters.
“If someone doesn’t like the rules, instead of getting mad at us, bring something to table to adjust those rules,” Coston said.
Nancy Shaw, a resident whose front door will be facing an entrance of the B&B, said that she and her neighbors have no sway over the types of development built in town, and that regulation must come from the Town Council for there to be significant change.
At the end of a Town Council meeting in January, council member Erin Cough asked that a formal definition around B&Bs be introduced, including a limitation on the number of rooms allowed. As of yet, there has been no motion to include those provisions in the town code.
“The fear right now is that this [project] lays a blueprint,” Woitasek said. “[The builders] certainly followed every code and regulation that they had to follow, and you can't fault the builder or the owners for the lack of codes.”