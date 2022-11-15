LAMOINE — Brian Beal, a professor of marine ecology and director of the marine field station at the University of Maine at Machias, is conducting research all along Maine’s coast to see how clams spawn in an environment free of predators.
One of the areas taking part in the research is Frenchman Bay, where Beal, his research team and Mark Whiting of the Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District met on Nov. 4 to conduct their research.
Beal explained the nature of his research, which began in 2020 and is entering its third year of data collection. The question they are trying to answer is a simple one.
“What we’re trying to accomplish here is essentially to find out what the number of clams are that settle from the water column to the flats,” Beal said.
The purpose of the research is to address the sharp decline seen in Maine’s calm fishery, which was once a prominent industry but has fallen behind in recent years due to a decline in clam populations and a loss of interest.
“Ultimately the whole reason for this really was to discuss the plight of clammers, which is not good,” Beal said. “One of the highest levels of commercial activity occurred in the mid-‘70s and since then there’s been an 80 percent decline in the fishery.”
The industry recently hit its all-time low point, according to Beal, which has hurt many jobs.
“Three, maybe four years ago, the landings were the lowest that they’ve ever been in recorded history, and with that has come the loss of jobs associated with clamming,” Beal said. “There were about 5,000 licenses in the ‘70s and now there’s less than 1,500.”
The fall of the clamming industry is a result of the population decline of clams, which in turn is due to predators such as the invasive green crab, whose population is on the rise in Maine’s waters. Because of the connection between clams and green crabs, Beal’s research has begun to incorporate an inventory of green crabs in the area.
“This has also become, if you will, a green crab monitoring network because it allows us to, you know, see what the regional differences are,” Beal said. “With clamming, the [global] warming trends have hurt because they have resulted in this green crab, which is their main predator, which is an invasive species, it doesn’t belong here.”
To see how clams would be settling naturally without the interference of invasive predators, Beal and his research team use boxes called “Beal boxes,” which they place in the mud flats for clams to grow in a protected environment.
“These boxes, they’re 1 foot by 2 foot, and they’re 3 inches deep, and they’re empty, and we put them on top of the mud,” Beal said. “Typically, they have a mesh top and a mesh bottom.”
The mesh allows planktonic larval clams to enter the box while they are still nearly microscopic. Once they settle in the mud inside the box, they are protected from green crabs and other predators that cannot get through the mesh. The installation and removal of the boxes coincides with the clam’s spawning season, so they are in the mud when there is an influx of larval clams.
“They’re put out prior to clams spawning, and then they’re taken out well after the clams spawn, so we put them in in late April or early May, and we leave them until late October or early November,” Beal said.
Once the clam spawning season is over, the boxes are collected and brought back to Beal’s research facility, the Downeast Institute, where he and his researchers examine the contents to determine the clam settlement in the sediment.
If research goes well for Beal, he could find out what the proper settlement of clams on Maine’s coast should be. If, as he hopes, clams return to their natural population and settlement levels, it might spur a revival of the clamming industry.
“I think that if you ask those people that are engaged in the fishery, if there were more clams would there be more clammers, and I think that more than 90 percent would say, ‘Well, with more clams, sure there’d be a lot more people out here clamming,’” Beal said.