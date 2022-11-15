News

UMM Clam spawning study

Local researchers are studying how clams would spawn naturally if not for predators such as green crabs.

LAMOINE — Brian Beal, a professor of marine ecology and director of the marine field station at the University of Maine at Machias, is conducting research all along Maine’s coast to see how clams spawn in an environment free of predators.

One of the areas taking part in the research is Frenchman Bay, where Beal, his research team and Mark Whiting of the Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District met on Nov. 4 to conduct their research.

