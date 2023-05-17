BAR HARBOR — With a May 31 deadline looming, owners of historic homes that also hold vacation rental licenses in town are finding themselves with tough choices when it comes to meeting safety requirements.
Per the short-term rental ordinance that was voted on in November 2021, all short-term rentals must meet certain fire safety criteria meant to ensure the safety of those within the home and make it easier for firefighters to assist occupants in the event of a fire. Some of the older homes in Bar Harbor that are registered as historic buildings do not meet these standards. And as owners look to renew their vacation rental licenses, they are finding the two are at odds.
At Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, member Erin Cough asked the council to extend a deadline for compliance so homeowners could have additional time to make modifications or discuss a compromise. Cough, who also serves as the executive director of the Bar Harbor Historical Society, specifically cited window size as a potential problem in bringing these buildings up to the proper standards.
“If an egress is so wide but it’s an inch short, what’s being asked now is for the historic property owners to replace those windows and enlarge the opening,” Cough said. “That changes the façade of the building, which potentially is why it was registered to begin with.”
Making windows larger could change the look of old homes in such a way that they may lose their status as historic buildings.
“If you’re talking about other elements on the facades of the building, that potentially makes it so these buildings lose those designations,” said Cough. “Those designations are really, really hard to get because they have to be significant to a state, a local or a federal level for architecture or some sort of historic event, and that’s really, really hard to do, so to lose that designation is heartbreaking.”
Cough suggested that the council extend existing rental licenses for homes on the Bar Harbor Historical Appendix or on the National Register of Historic Buildings and the deadline to meet these requirements by 90 days. She suggested that the town come up with some exemptions and alternatives for these buildings during the extension.
Cough said that for many of the historic homes in Bar Harbor, losing their short-term rental license could mean that the owners would need to sell, and that they would likely be sold as second homes rather than remain as short-term rentals. She also said that the owners of several historic homes had reached out to her about their concerns.
Town attorney Stephen Wagner was at the meeting and said he did not feel that the Town Council had the authority to extend the registration deadline, as he felt that the date set by the ordinance was firm. He suggested an emergency amendment to the ordinance that could put in an exemption for historic properties.
“Between now and May 31, obviously, we would have to go through the emergency ordinance,” Wagner said. “I think the council would have to hold a special council meeting between now and then, and so you’d also have to make a finding that there’s an emergency.”
Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain said that homeowners with short-term rental licenses had been warned multiple times before now that their homes would need to pass inspection this May.
“We sent people notices in December of 2021 telling them that this was going to happen, we sent reminder notices again in August of 2022 and said that you have to pass your inspection by May 31 or else,” Chamberlain said, “so I feel that we’ve made really good faith efforts to do the right thing, to educate people, to inform them.”
She also posed the question of whether historical significance was worth risking the safety of people renting one of those homes.
“At the end of the day, this is about protecting the health, safety and welfare of the occupants,” said Chamberlain. “No matter what the outside of the house looks like, that’s what it boils down to. If something happens and someone dies, are we OK with that because the house was historic?”
Fire Chief Matt Bartlett explained that egress windows are a secondary escape route from burning buildings and that they need to have an opening of 5.7 square feet, both for occupants to escape from and for firefighters to enter through. He worried that allowing exceptions for a select few would lead to more and more people requesting them. He also noted that the town had not adopted the historical building exemption outlined by the National Fire Protection Agency in their ordinance.
“If there weren’t evaluations done of those buildings, they could lose their registry status,” Cough said. “They might be compliant for life safety, but now their historic significance has been dissolved.”
After a lengthy discussion, council Vice Chair Matthew Hochman noted that unless a reason for holding an emergency meeting could be found, there was no action that could be taken on the matter by the council at that time.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers Town Council, education and other municipal news in the town of Bar Harbor. Prior to working the Bar Harbor beat, he covered the town of Tremont for the Mount Desert Islander and the Schoodic beat for the Ellsworth American. He welcomes tips about news in Bar Harbor and potential story ideas.