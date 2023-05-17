News

BAR HARBOR — With a May 31 deadline looming, owners of historic homes that also hold vacation rental licenses in town are finding themselves with tough choices when it comes to meeting safety requirements.

Per the short-term rental ordinance that was voted on in November 2021, all short-term rentals must meet certain fire safety criteria meant to ensure the safety of those within the home and make it easier for firefighters to assist occupants in the event of a fire. Some of the older homes in Bar Harbor that are registered as historic buildings do not meet these standards. And as owners look to renew their vacation rental licenses, they are finding the two are at odds.

