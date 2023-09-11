BAR HARBOR — Town Hill will soon be home to a rental cottage business.
Acadia Woods Cottages, applied for by Christy Seed, was unanimously approved by Planning Board members at their Wednesday meeting. But not before abutters raised concerns about water usage and possible pollution.
The cottages will sit on a 6.78-acre plot of land on Route 102 in Town Hill and will feature 10 seasonal two-bedroom rental cottages. The cottages will be defined as transient accommodations – not a campground.
The cottages will be located on the same property as Seed’s primary care practice, Acadia Integrative Medicine. There will also be an RV site where the manager of the cottages will live.
For safety reasons, the cottages will not be permitted to have individual fire pits, and no pets will be allowed. An access road to the property already exists and will have a gate with a Knox Box for first responders to access the grounds during an emergency.
According to the plan, the cottages will be arranged in groups that will help to keep the existing trees on the property as they are.
“They’ve been laid out in a manner of pods, so they aren't in large groupings to take advantage of what existing trees there are,” said G.F. Johnston & Associates engineer Greg Johnston, who was the representative for the project.
There also will be no outdoor floodlighting on the property and the cottages will not be visible from the road.
“As you are going by, you would not be able to see the cabins,” Johnston said. “You would see the business and the driveway.”
Town Hill residents Diane Vreeland and Dessa Dancy both expressed concerns about how the cottages, once constructed, would impact water scarcity in the Town Hill area.
Vreeland said that her children live in the area and already have water troubles for part of the year.
“We live on the top of the hill – that's where the water is,” Vreeland said. “If we don’t get any rain, my kids who live off of the Crooked Road, their well goes dry in the summer.”
“In Town Hill, we can't get any water uphill from any place, we only have it from the sky, and the only thing holding it is the trees,” Dancy added.
Johnston explained that not all the cottages share a well, and the expected water usage per cottage should not have an impact on water in the area. There are two wells on the property, and each of them will serve five cottages.
Vreeland and Dancy also had concerns about water quality in the area because of an oil leak that occurred in the Town Hill area some years ago.
“Across the street from the Town Hill Market was contaminated with oil from the gas tanks,” recalled Vreeland.
Planning Board Chair Millard Dority noted that without proof of any contamination from an oil leak, there was not much the board could do about it.
Johnston assured the abutters that the wells on the property had been tested and that there was no evidence of oil contamination.
“We feel pretty confident about the water quality there,” said Johnston.