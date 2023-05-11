BAR HARBOR — The YWCA of Mount Desert Island President Ann Worrick spoke about the organization’s recent purchase of land at Hamilton Station at the YWCA’s 119th annual meeting last week.
The 27-acre property located on Route 3 has two large barns that have been vacant for many years. The non-profit organization plans to develop affordable year-round rental housing on the property.
“The end result will be a thoughtfully developed, attainable, affordable rental housing. That's what we want to provide,” said Worrick at the meeting.
The project is still in its early stages, and while a concrete plan for the property has not yet been developed, the YWCA intends on creating new structures on the property as well as renovating the existing structures if they are able to salvage them.
Leadership members of the YWCA are working with other entities to figure out what the next steps need to be. Representatives of the organization attended the recently held MDI Housing Summit to network with others involved in affordable housing initiatives on MDI.
“Knowing that we needed to reach out and find lots of partners, Jackie [Davidson, executive director of the YWCA] and I attended," Worrick said. "We made some great contracts there.”
Among these were representatives from the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, and the Genesis Fund, which is a nonprofit organization that helps with affordable housing projects as well as other social services.
The criteria for who can utilize the housing once it is built has yet to be decided, but the YWCA plans to create it with families in mind, specifically those with single parents. The YWCA also plans to eventually offer childcare services as an additional resource to the families that they will support.
While the project is still in its infancy, the YWCA leadership said they feel good about where they are in the process, and are confident that with the resources available to them that the project will be successful and provide much needed housing to families on MDI.
“We’ve got wonderful community support, we've got the town and we have a lot of volunteers who have come forth and have resources and ideas and energy to help,” said Worrick. “So it's moving along great.”
