Real Estate

BAR HARBOR — The YWCA of Mount Desert Island  President Ann Worrick spoke about the organization’s recent purchase of land at Hamilton Station at the YWCA’s 119th annual meeting last week.

The 27-acre property located on Route 3 has two large barns that have been vacant for many years. The non-profit organization plans to develop affordable year-round rental housing on the property.

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

Recommended for you