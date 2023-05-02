BAR HARBOR — The first phase of the Jones Marsh neighborhood is nearly complete, and residents have begun moving in. The neighborhood consists of modular homes built by Brewer’s Showcase Homes of Maine on land owned by the Island Housing Trust in an effort to create more affordable homes on Mount Desert Island. So far, four single-family homes and one duplex have been built in the neighborhood.
“They're all purchased, and half have been moved into,” said Marla O’Byrne, executive director of IHT. “Both duplex units have their owners living there, and the house next to the duplex.”
The homes were delivered in the summer of 2022 and were constructed throughout the fall. Construction on the homes was officially completed this spring and the first homeowners to move in did so in March.
The remaining two houses are fully constructed but are waiting on some finishing touches before the owners move in. O’Byrne said that the remaining houses should be move-in ready in the next few weeks.
The neighborhood is not yet complete and will see expansion throughout the next year. Phase two of the project is already underway, and preparations are being made for the arrival of the next set of modular homes.
“We contracted the houses in January. The modular homes are in the process of being built right now,” said O’Byrne of the neighborhood’s expansion plan. “We are hoping they’ll be delivered this summer.”
The expansion will consist of two more single-family homes and an additional duplex. When finished, the neighborhood will have 10 homes in total. Contractors are currently working on preparing foundations.
All the homes on this site operate under IHT’s land lease model. While the occupants of the homes own the buildings, IHT retains ownership of the land.
“Island Housing Trust retains ownership of the land, but the landowners have a 99-year lease,” O’Byrne explained.
This, along with other covenants that IHT have on the homes, ensures their affordability into the future. Residents must also adhere to a resale formula to make sure that they sell the homes for an affordable price, and IHT has first right of refusal on sales.
Residents must earn an income that does not exceed 130 percent of the state’s median income to own one of the houses, or 100 percent of the state’s median income to own a duplex unit. They must also live in the homes year-round and earn a portion of their income on MDI.
“Everybody in our neighborhood works on the island,” said one homeowner, who moved into the neighborhood in March. “It's a great location. It's pretty much 10 to 15 minutes from everywhere [on the island].”
By offering convenient and affordable housing for the people working on MDI, IHT aims to help residents working fulltime to remain in their communities despite rising housing costs and dwindling availability.
"We had outgrown our rental, there were three of us, plus a dog and a cat, living in a 500-square-foot apartment on a third story. A single-family home for under $500K was, and is, hard to come by in the 04609, let alone new construction," said another resident who recently moved into the neighborhood.
"Purchasing our house has allowed us a sense of permanency that we did not have with our apartment. Our quality of life has improved."
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.