Real Estate

Jones Marsh House

One of the recently completed homes, built by Showcase Homes of Maine Inc. of Brewer, in the Island Housing Trust Jones Marsh neighborhood.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — The first phase of the Jones Marsh neighborhood is nearly complete, and residents have begun moving in. The neighborhood consists of modular homes built by Brewer’s Showcase Homes of Maine on land owned by the Island Housing Trust in an effort to create more affordable homes on Mount Desert Island. So far, four single-family homes and one duplex have been built in the neighborhood.

“They're all purchased, and half have been moved into,” said Marla O’Byrne, executive director of IHT. “Both duplex units have their owners living there, and the house next to the duplex.”

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

