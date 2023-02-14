MOUNT DESERT — Island Housing Trust has received more than $10,600 in donations through a partnership with The Knowles Company in Northeast Harbor. Through the company’s rentals department, homeowners who offer their Mount Desert Island area homes for rent donated a portion of their earnings to support IHT’s mission of providing housing opportunities to the island’s workforce.
Jason Briggs, an IHT board member and summer resident of Northeast Harbor, suggested the idea to Knowles rental agents.
“When Jason suggested that rental income could be used to support IHT, it seemed like a no-brainer,” said Kate Chaplin, listing and rental agent and minority owner at Knowles. “Providing homeowners with such an easy method to donate directly from their earnings allows them to give back to the MDI community meaningfully and seamlessly.”
Chaplin and her team reached out to the homeowners, and promoted the program online and in promotional materials. Many homeowners agreed to participate in the new program and others continued to donate privately.
“I knew there was a lot of community support for workforce housing on MDI and the tremendous response of homeowners showed they care about the mission of Island Housing Trust and want it to succeed,” Briggs said.
IHT Executive Director Marla O’Byrne noted that the partnership with The Knowles Company showed that there are many ways that local businesses can support their communities and the work of IHT.
“Knowles has pioneered a new way of giving back, making it easy for homeowners to support our organization,” O’Byrne said. “We hope to continue to work with Knowles and welcome other ideas to support year-round housing for MDI’s workforce.”
The Knowles Company is the oldest real estate company on MDI, founded by Belle Smallidge Knowles in 1898.
Since 2003, IHT has completed 54 homeownership projects on MDI. IHT holds covenants on 43 homes and has overseen the re-sale of several of these properties at below market prices to qualified households working on MDI.