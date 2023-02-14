Real Estate

Knowles Company rental team

The Knowles Company rental team (from left) Maria Jones, Keri Hayes, Kate Chaplin, Blakeslee Bell (holding Edward) and Nikki Hooper.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IHT

MOUNT DESERT — Island Housing Trust has received more than $10,600 in donations through a partnership with The Knowles Company in Northeast Harbor. Through the company’s rentals department, homeowners who offer their Mount Desert Island area homes for rent donated a portion of their earnings to support IHT’s mission of providing housing opportunities to the island’s workforce.

Jason Briggs, an IHT board member and summer resident of Northeast Harbor, suggested the idea to Knowles rental agents.