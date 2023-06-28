BAR HARBOR — Island Housing Trust has received a grant of $10,000 through the Belvedere General Charitable Grantmaking Fund of the Maine Community Foundation in support of its mission to provide year-round housing opportunities to Mount Desert Island’s workforce.
The funds will be directed toward ongoing community-convening efforts of the MDI Housing Solutions partnership and toward the completion of Phase 3 of the Ripples Hill workforce neighborhood.
“IHT is grateful for this donation from Maine Community Foundation,” said IHT Executive Director Marla O’Byrne. “When we create year-round housing opportunities for MDI’s workforce, we help working families stay on MDI, supporting the local organizations, businesses and institutions for which these families work and volunteer.”
A portion of the grant will be used for continuing work coming out of the 2023 MDI Housing Solutions Summit, held in March at the MDI Biological Laboratory. The summit was convened to search for measurable solutions to the island housing crisis and included leaders from key institutions, businesses and organizations across MDI.
Summit leaders are creating a structure to move efforts forward, establishing working groups to build upon existing solutions and developing new solutions. The working groups will develop plans to achieve specific solutions, identify tools used by other communities and assess applicability to MDI. The groups will reconvene each year to review progress on the island housing crisis and present a status update on their work.
The grant will also be directed to help IHT complete Phase 3 at Ripples Hill, IHT’s first workforce neighborhood. Phase 3 will add 10 new units of energy-efficient housing affordable to those earning a median income working on MDI. A significant consideration for IHT is to ensure that this third and final phase of house construction blends with the existing homes.
IHT promotes viable, year-round island communities by advancing permanent workforce housing on MDI. IHT homes are protected by covenants, keeping homes affordable and occupied year-round.
Since 2003, IHT has completed 56 homeownership projects serving over 150 adults and children on MDI. IHT holds covenants on 45 homes and has overseen the successful re-sale of several of these properties at below market prices to qualified households.