MOUNT DESERT — Land surveying and land use consulting business Herrick & Salsbury Inc. has purchased a building in Northeast Harbor that will house its office as well as commercial and residential rental units.
“We have been working on MDI since our company began, so we have great familiarity with the area and the people,” said President Stephen Salsbury. “We opened our branch on Main Street in Northeast Harbor last year and look forward to moving that office to this new building, which will serve our clients for years to come.”
The new building is at 2 Rock End Road. It will undergo renovations for several months, but Salsbury hopes to move from the current office on Main Street in early 2024. Along with the land surveying office, plans also include an additional retail space and a residential rental unit.
“One of the reasons we decided to buy and renovate this building was the opportunity to turn the top floor into a residential rental unit,” said Vice President Tara Hartson. “We are all aware of the housing crises on the island. We are excited to be in Northeast Harbor and want to continue seeing it grow and thrive. It can’t do that without affordable housing opportunities for families.”
Herrick & Salsbury Inc. started in 1962 in Blue Hill. Today, the company has locations in Ellsworth and Northeast Harbor and serves clients throughout the state and locally in Hancock, Knox, Penobscot, Waldo and Washington counties. Staff includes three surveyors, two technicians, two office employees and K9 mascot Penny.