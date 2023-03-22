Real Estate

MOUNT DESERT — Land surveying and land use consulting business Herrick & Salsbury Inc. has purchased a building in Northeast Harbor that will house its office as well as commercial and residential rental units.

“We have been working on MDI since our company began, so we have great familiarity with the area and the people,” said President Stephen Salsbury. “We opened our branch on Main Street in Northeast Harbor last year and look forward to moving that office to this new building, which will serve our clients for years to come.”