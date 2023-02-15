Real Estate

BAR HARBOR — Off Kebo Street, a quarter mile up the road from Equity Lane, sits a hilltop overlooking the downtown village and Frenchman Bay that has been subdivided into 16 lots for residential development.

At the center of Hamilton Hill is a mansion that a member of Alexander Hamilton’s family once owned. Modern single-family homes are now cropping up near the surrounding 35 acres, with lots ranging from $250,000 to $630,000. Chris Swan and his partner Scott Henngeler are behind the project that started a decade ago.

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

