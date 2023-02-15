BAR HARBOR — Off Kebo Street, a quarter mile up the road from Equity Lane, sits a hilltop overlooking the downtown village and Frenchman Bay that has been subdivided into 16 lots for residential development.
At the center of Hamilton Hill is a mansion that a member of Alexander Hamilton’s family once owned. Modern single-family homes are now cropping up near the surrounding 35 acres, with lots ranging from $250,000 to $630,000. Chris Swan and his partner Scott Henngeler are behind the project that started a decade ago.
In 2013, they paid $1.4 million for 35 acres on the hill’s south side. Before turning Kebo Ridge Road into 14 separate lots, the duo would have to add an access road and install water and electricity for around $700,000. After hitting the market, the lots, which were priced at an average of $270,000 for 2 acres, were sold out within 18 months.
The return on investment proved so successful that they struck a deal in 2018 to buy up the other half of the property. This time, the 35-acre parcel, including the mansion, sold for $3.55 million, bringing the total acreage in their possession to 70 acres. Since being put on the market a year and a half ago, Swan said only one of the 16 lots was still for sale.
“Going into the pandemic, we thought we were going to own ‘em for the next six years,” he said. “But it was the total opposite. We couldn’t keep up.”
Swan said they have generated around $9 million in sales from the 70-acre investment, but already the land valuation of Kebo Ridge Road has shot up threefold. In hindsight, Swan said he could have easily priced the house lots 20-25 percent higher.
Swan and Hennegler each own multiple of the sought-after lots, and they are some of the first to move into newly constructed homes on the hill. Hennegler said their neighbors – most of whom have yet to break ground – are a mix of year-round residents and snowbirds.
Swan said the housing covenants stipulate owners cannot rent their properties out for a period of less than 30 days. He said he wanted to avoid adding to the growing problem of long-term to vacation rental turnover that has caused an even tighter housing market downtown.
“If you went back five years, there might be 30 or 40 houses for sale in Bar Harbor. If you go online right now, in downtown Bar Harbor, there might be two or three,” Swan said.
Hamilton Hill is one of the only residential neighborhoods currently being developed in town. Swan said there is still a lot of privately owned land in Bar Harbor with real estate potential that may never come to fruition.
“I think most people in Bar Harbor never thought this would ever be developed,” he said.
The Juliano family, who hailed from New Jersey, purchased the land from William Pearson Hamilton in 1983. Hamilton’s estate, “Thirlstane,” which sat at the center of the property, burned down in the fire of ‘47. A year after the property exchanged hands, Robert Juliano built a 7,600-square-foot mansion just above Thirlstane’s ruins.
After changing hands, Swan and Hennegler sold the mansion sitting on 6 acres for $3 million in 2021. This year, it will be open to the public during the Bar Harbor’s Designer Showhouse event from July 30 to Aug. 19.
