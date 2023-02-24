SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Planning Board determined at a meeting Feb. 16 that an application for a proposed building at 388 Main St. is complete and can move forward in the permitting process.
Purchased by Land’s End Ventures in 2021, the property lies between Next Level Lounge and Sports Bar and 392 Main St., a property owned by Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s affiliate company, Conservation Limited Development.
During the meeting, Land’s End Ventures, based in Westport, Conn., was represented by Lark Studios landscape architecture firm of Bar Harbor. The proposed plan is for a two-story, multi-family building with 10 apartments. The plans also include a 20-car parking lot, sidewalk, deck, trash enclosures and bike rack. The design is modern and sleek, with large windows and hard angles.
A house and three shed-like structures are currently on the property and will need to be knocked down. Members of the Southwest Harbor Conservation Commission also attended the meeting to make sure that town buffering standards are met by the proposed construction plans.
Approval of this application as complete means that the Planning Board will move forward to a public hearing.
This application comes amid year-round housing discussions throughout Mount Desert Island. While the plan is not for affordable housing, representatives from Lark Studios told the board that the apartments were geared toward year-round residents.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.