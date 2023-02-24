Real Estate

388 Main Street SWH

This digital rendering shows the purposed 10-unit apartment building being planned for 388 Main St. in Southwest Harbor.

 IMAGE COURTESY OF HALEY WARD INC.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Planning Board determined at a meeting Feb. 16 that an application for a proposed building at 388 Main St. is complete and can move forward in the permitting process.

Purchased by Land’s End Ventures in 2021, the property lies between Next Level Lounge and Sports Bar and 392 Main St., a property owned by Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s affiliate company, Conservation Limited Development.

