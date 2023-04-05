BAR HARBOR — Lew Lynk, event setup coordinator at Atlantic Oceanside Event Center in Bar Harbor, was honored as a hero at a quilting conference on March 17.
At a quilting conference here in 2021, Lynk saved Fran Posick, of Clinton, from choking. Posick, along with her husband, created a quilt in the two years since the incident to present to Lynk. A patch on the king-sized Dallas Cowboys-themed quilt reads: “Cowboys for Lew. ‘Guardian Angel of Elderly Quilt Ladies.’ Thank you for being on duty while my regular Guardian Angel was on vacation.”
“We were giggling and laughing and all of a sudden I was choking on my dinner,” recalled Posick, who in 2021 was attending the quilting conference for the first time. Lynk sprang into action upon realizing the quilter was choking. “That’s why he’s my hero,” Posick said.
“She was choking but she could still talk and breathe,” Lynk said. He recalled that Posick wanted him to do the Heimlich maneuver, but he refused because he was afraid that he may do more harm than good.
“I didn’t want to do it as long as she was breathing,” he said, adding that he could have broken her ribs. Instead, Lynk ushered Posick outside.
“I was just horrified,” said Posick, “and having him take me outside got me away from all the people that were staring at me, watching me, which was embarrassing.”
Once outside, Posick, Lynk and Carol Fortier, who is a nurse at the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and host of the event, had some privacy.
“I gave her some water to sip,” said Lynk, “and after about 20 minutes, it passed on its own.”
Lynk said he thought it may not have been what he did but how he did it. “Everyone was thrilled at how I handled the situation,” he said. “I guess I just knew what to do and how to do it.”
Lynk, who was born and raised in Bar Harbor, said he had seen a lot of things while working events at Atlantic Oceanside for more than 11 years. He likes being there to help. “I like getting to know the people I work with,” he said, referencing the women who attend Fortier’s quilting conferences each spring and fall.
Posick got to know Lynk too. Back in 2021, Posick was working with fabrics featuring sports team logos. Whenever Lynk passed her station, he would point to the Cowboys print and say, “Thats my team.” So, Posick knew exactly what to make for Lynk to show her gratitude.
At this latest conference, Posick and Fortier had everyone gather around Lynk. “We made him close his eyes,” said Posick. They then surprised him with his new quilt, which is complete with stitching in the shape of footballs, helmets, referee whistles and more. Lynk said he loves his quilt.
“He’s a really great guy,” Posick said. “He really goes the extra mile to take care of us.”
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.