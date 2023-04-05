News

BAR HARBOR — Lew Lynk, event setup coordinator at Atlantic Oceanside Event Center in Bar Harbor, was honored as a hero at a quilting conference on March 17.

At a quilting conference here in 2021, Lynk saved Fran Posick, of Clinton, from choking. Posick, along with her husband, created a quilt in the two years since the incident to present to Lynk. A patch on the king-sized Dallas Cowboys-themed quilt reads: “Cowboys for Lew. ‘Guardian Angel of Elderly Quilt Ladies.’ Thank you for being on duty while my regular Guardian Angel was on vacation.”

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you