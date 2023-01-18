News

MOUNT DESERT — The 2024 budget requests from the town’s public safety departments total just under $4.2 million, which is about $428,000 more than the current year fiscal year’s combined budgets, an increase of 11.4 percent.

Within that, the fire department’s requested budget is up 13.5 percent to nearly $2.3 million. A large part of that is the result of the fire department taking over responsibilities of the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service, which was finalized late last spring. The salaries for full-time firefighter/EMTs are up 64.3 percent to $789,000.

