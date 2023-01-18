MOUNT DESERT — The 2024 budget requests from the town’s public safety departments total just under $4.2 million, which is about $428,000 more than the current year fiscal year’s combined budgets, an increase of 11.4 percent.
Within that, the fire department’s requested budget is up 13.5 percent to nearly $2.3 million. A large part of that is the result of the fire department taking over responsibilities of the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service, which was finalized late last spring. The salaries for full-time firefighter/EMTs are up 64.3 percent to $789,000.
Also because of the merger, there are increases and decreases in other line items. For example, the fire department expects to spend 75 percent more on firefighter overtime and 81.2 percent more on firefighter stipends, but 71.8 percent less on firefighter/EMT per diem costs.
Organizational changes within the fire department also account for some ups and downs in the budget.
The proposed budget for the police department is up 10.2 percent to just under $1.2 million. Most of the increase is due to rising personnel costs.
The spending plan for the public safety communication department is up 12.4 percent to $448,451. That is even with a 15.8 percent reduction in frontline dispatcher salaries.
Since late June, Bar Harbor’s public safety dispatchers have been covering Mount Desert’s dispatching needs during the overnight shift, which is 11 p.m.to 7 a.m., because Police Chief Jim Willis had been unable to find anyone to fill that slot.
But Bar Harbor and Mount Desert will jointly create the new position of dispatch supervisor with a salary of $63,525. Mount Desert will pay 40 percent of that.
Willis told the Mount Desert Select Board in October that the position is greatly needed.
“Neither community has ever had a dedicated civilian dispatch supervisor; instead, we add it to the police supervisor’s responsibilities,” he said. “This model has been problematic, as we don’t have the time to dedicate to continuing dispatch supervision.
“The end result is that when a problem arises, we take care of it, but there is little time for developing service enhancements, standardization of operations and data entry, proactively working with all agencies we serve and creating a supportive environment for our dispatchers.”
Health insurance costs for public safety communications personnel is expected to go up 26 percent to $85,075.
