BAR HARBOR— Proponents of two opposing citizen-initiated questions on the November ballot will present their cases in a panel discussion on Saturday, Sept. 16, at noon at the Moore Center in Ellsworth.
Sponsored by the League of Women Voters — Downeast, the event will be available for remote participation on Zoom and will also livestream on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LWVME.
Discussion of Question 3 will be the featured event.
Question 3 is An Act to Create the Pine Tree Power Company, a Nonprofit, Customer-owned Utility.
The question will read, “Do you want to create a new power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission and distribution facilities in Maine?”
The argument for Question 3 will be presented by Al Cleveland from Pine Tree Power. The argument against Question 3 will be presented by James Cohen from Maine Affordable Energy.
A brief discussion of Question 1 will follow. Question 1 is An Act to Require Voter Approval of Certain Borrowing by Government-controlled Entities and Utilities and to Provide Voters More Information Regarding That Borrowing.
The question will read, “Do you want to bar some quasi-governmental entities and all consumer-owned electric utilities from taking on more than $1 billion in debt unless they get statewide voter approval?”
There will be an opportunity for the audience to submit their own questions to be presented by the moderator. To participate on Zoom, register at www.lwvme.org/Events. Questions may be submitted in advance by email to downeast@lwvme.org.
For those attending in person, lunch will be available. The Moore Center is located at 125 State St. in Ellsworth. The forum will be moderated by local journalist and politician Jill Goldthwait.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League does not endorse any political party or candidate for elective office.