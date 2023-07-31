MOUNT DESERT — Voters at the 2018 annual town meeting authorized the town to allocate $30,000 for development of the so-called Promenade Park, a long, thin park at the edge of the Grey Cow parking lot, which overlooks the Northeast Harbor marina.
Thirty other individuals and organizations donated an additional $45,825 to the project.
About 55 percent of the funds were used for preliminary engineering and design work for the park.
Now a majority of the donors have said it is OK for the town's Community Development Corporation (CDC), which has been holding the donated money, to use what's left of their donation to help buy ice making equipment for the skating rink that was built last winter on top of the tennis courts at the marina.
Nancy Ho, president of the CDC, wrote a letter to all of the Promenade Park donors in June saying, “That park was designed with the ultimate goal of more effectively linking Northeast Harbor’s Main Street and marina. However, the project has been on hold for the past several years and there have been two recent developments that have caused us to reevaluate how funds donated for that project may best be deployed to advance our shared goal of a more vibrant Northeast Harbor.”
Ho said the first of those developments is the unexpected length of time it has taken to complete phase one of the Village Improvement Project. Creation of the Promenade Park was supposed to be part of phase two of the project.
“As of this writing, however, phase one still has not been fully completed, and it is becoming apparent that phase two is unlikely to proceed for at least several more years,” Ho wrote.
Town Manager Durlin Lunt told members of the Select Board at their July 17 meeting, “The problem with the Promenade Park project is that if it ever does come about, it will be a long time.”
Ho said in her letter to donors that the second complicating factor is expansion of the fire station that is attached to the town hall.
“That project has raised the roof line of the fire station such that it blocks a substantial portion of the view from the Grey Cow lot overlooking the harbor.
That was an integral part of the vision for the Promenade Park.”
Ho said those factors led the officers of the CDC to question whether funds donated for the Promenade Park project might be used more effectively in some other way.
She said the purchase of ice-making equipment “would allow the skating rink to remain open on days when above-freezing temperatures do not allow natural ice to form.”
She asked each of the donors if they would like for the unspent portion of their donation to be returned, or if they would like for the CDC to hold on to it in the event that the Promenade Park is developed, or if they would like their donation applied to the skating rink project. She asked that they respond by July 15.
As of the end of the month, 19 had responded. Seventeen said they wanted their money to go to the skating rink project, one said they wanted their money back so they could send it to the skating rink project, and one said the CDC should hold on to it.
The Select Board indicated that they would like the remainder of the town's $30,000 donation to go to the skating rink project, but that will have to be approved by voters at next year's town meeting.