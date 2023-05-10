Politics

Tremont Town Meeting

Residents raise their cards in a hand count vote at the Tremont Town meeting on the evening of May 9.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

TREMONT — The annual town meeting was held on Tuesday, and all articles passed with no discussion beyond clarifying questions.

Peter Madeira was elected as Town Meeting moderator.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

