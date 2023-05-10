TREMONT — The annual town meeting was held on Tuesday, and all articles passed with no discussion beyond clarifying questions.
Peter Madeira was elected as Town Meeting moderator.
Articles 1-16 all passed with no discussion, they outlined the school budget which totals $4,389,158.
Articles 17-30 dealt with the municipal budget and all passed quickly. The municipal and school budget this year amounts to $6,599,856.
The final three warrant articles contained new business. Residents voted for the town to create a cemetery maintenance reserve account, to create a legal fees reserve account and to transfer the ownership of a town truck to the volunteer fire department.
Election results
Incumbents Howdy Goodwin and McKenzie Jewett were reelected to two seats on the Select Board, out of a field of four candidates. Jewett received 228 votes, Goodwin received 211, while challengers Jayne Ashworth and James Bradford garnered 174 votes and 125 votes, respectively.
Jessica Stewart was reelected to the school board with 316 votes. Alexandra Loftus was a write-in candidate for a second open seat and was elected with 64 votes.
Lawson Wilson, running unopposed, was returned to the High School Board of Trustees with 316 votes.
