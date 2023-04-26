Politics

TREMONT — Town elections will take place on Monday, May 8. Polls will be open at the Harvey Kelley Meeting Room in the town office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and all absentee ballots must be turned in by the time polls close.

All five seats on the ballot are for three-year terms. Select Board incumbent members Howdy Goodwin and McKenzie Jewett are running against Jayne Ashworth and James Bradford for two open seats on the board. Incumbent school committee member Jessica Stewart is up for reelection. There is an additional open seat on that committee. Incumbent Mount Desert Island High School Trustee Lawson Wulsin will also be running unopposed for his seat.

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

Recommended for you