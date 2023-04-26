TREMONT — Town elections will take place on Monday, May 8. Polls will be open at the Harvey Kelley Meeting Room in the town office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and all absentee ballots must be turned in by the time polls close.
All five seats on the ballot are for three-year terms. Select Board incumbent members Howdy Goodwin and McKenzie Jewett are running against Jayne Ashworth and James Bradford for two open seats on the board. Incumbent school committee member Jessica Stewart is up for reelection. There is an additional open seat on that committee. Incumbent Mount Desert Island High School Trustee Lawson Wulsin will also be running unopposed for his seat.
Voters will elect a moderator to preside over the annual town meeting that will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, also at the Harvey Kelley Meeting Room.
Articles 1-16 are about the school budget, the recommended total of which is $4,398,158. This is an increase of $294,805 from last year’s school budget.
Recommended fund appropriation for regular instruction, special education, other instruction, student and staff support, administrative costs and transportation increased from last year’s budget. The only budget item with lower recommended funding than last year’s is for facilities maintenance, which is $164,399 less.
The total town budget, including both municipal and school budget items, is $6,599,856. While the school budget has increased, funding for the municipal budget that will come from property taxes has remained unchanged since last year.
“Overall, the budget remained flat at the end, zero percent increase,” said Town Manager Jesse Dunbar.
The final three warrant articles contain new business. Residents will vote on whether the town will create a cemetery maintenance reserve account, which, if created, will pay for maintenance for all town cemeteries. Voters will also decide if the town will create a legal fees reserve account, which would cover the town’s legal expenses.
Residents will also vote on the transfer of ownership of a truck that is currently owned by the town to the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department. The truck is a 2013 Ford F-350. The Select Board is recommending the transfer of ownership at no cost to the fire department.
