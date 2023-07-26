TREMONT — The Tremont Comprehensive Plan Task Force met on July 20 to finalize the update to the 2011 comprehensive plan and authorize its submission to the state for review. A public hearing for the proposed plan is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The update is a 158-page document that includes an introduction, key findings of the task force, a review of prior planning work, a list of action items to prioritize, an explanation of the public process, vision statement, future land use plan, plan implementation, performance measures and a regional coordination plan.
There are also 129 pages of appendices that include inventories of the town’s resources, summaries of public participation in the planning process, and climate and energy recommendations from A Climate to Thrive.
The priority action items in the proposed comprehensive plan update are:
Goal 1: Promote a diversified local economy that provides for stable and sustainable year-round jobs.
Goal 2: Provide housing options that support a year-round working community, while protecting rural character and small-town Tremont.
Goal 3: Invest in improved public access to water, conserving natural resources, and climate change resilience.
Goal 4: Prioritize safe transportation for everyone along Route 102 and support island-wide transit.
The Comprehensive Plan Task Force was created in 2020 and its first meeting was held in January 2021. The group was chaired by Brett Witham, with Lawson Wilson as vice chair. Other members included Jayne Ashworth, Larry Albee, Jessica Bass, Kevin Buck, Eric Eaton, Mark Good, Esther Jacobs, McKenzie Jewett, Pete Madeira and Sarah White.
The town contracted North Star Planning of New Gloucester and The Musson Group of Southwest Harbor to consult on the project. Ben Smith and Samantha Peikes of North Star Planning and Noel Musson and Susanne Paul of The Musson group are acknowledged in the drafted plan for their assistance in the creation of the plan update.
Over the course of two and a half years, the task force supplied three opportunities for the public to take part in the planning process. In December of 2021, an online survey was conducted to gather information on community life, access to services and potential threats to the community. In October 2022, a visioning workshop was held to gather public attitudes, values and concerns that were used to inform the creation of a vision statement. In February of this year, the final opportunity for public input was a future land use workshop that gathered input on what land should be developed or protected in Tremont.
The town must now wait for the proposed comprehensive plan update to be approved by the state and hold two public hearings. The drafted plan update is set to go before Tremont voters in the spring of 2024.