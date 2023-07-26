Politics

TREMONT — The Tremont Comprehensive Plan Task Force met on July 20 to finalize the update to the 2011 comprehensive plan and authorize its submission to the state for review. A public hearing for the proposed plan is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The update is a 158-page document that includes an introduction, key findings of the task force, a review of prior planning work, a list of action items to prioritize, an explanation of the public process, vision statement, future land use plan, plan implementation, performance measures and a regional coordination plan.