Politics

TREMONT — The Select Board held a public hearing prior to its regular meeting March 6 to hear comments on whether the Tremont Consolidated School should take ownership of the Tremont Community Building.

This matter had been discussed by the board, town manager and School Committee several times before this hearing took place.

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

Recommended for you