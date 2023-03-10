TREMONT — The Select Board held a public hearing prior to its regular meeting March 6 to hear comments on whether the Tremont Consolidated School should take ownership of the Tremont Community Building.
This matter had been discussed by the board, town manager and School Committee several times before this hearing took place.
“In early fall, the Select Board had an agenda item to discuss Tremont Community Building and whether or not the town and the school were interested in discussing transferring ownership of the building to the school,” explained Town Manager Jesse Dunbar. “In general, both boards or committees seem open to discussing the transfer of ownership.”
The Community Building is adjacent to the school but is owned by the town. While the building currently serves as the school’s gymnasium, it is a public building and can be used by residents for private and public functions. Some concern has been raised about public access to an elementary school building, mostly regarding safety and cleanliness.
No members of the public commented on the matter during the public hearing. Members of the School Committee and Select Board agreed that a transfer of ownership from the town to the school would not change much in how the community building is used.
“The only thing that the town uses it for is community events, and if the school is willing to have that allowed, I don’t see it as much of a change except you [Tremont Consolidated School] get more control over the building,” said Select Board member Kevin Buck.
Another matter that was brought up at the meeting was the proposed remodeling of the school. Members of the School Committee said that making renovation plans might be less complicated if the school owned the whole building, including the community building section.
“If we do any planning or any remodeling in there, having the ability to include that [the Community Building] in the planning process in a sort of consistent full package would be helpful,” said School Committee member Roger St. Amand.
The major concern of the Select Board was making sure that residents of the town would be aware that a transfer of ownership would not have an impact on the current public uses of the Community Building.
The main uses for this building among residents for non-school purposes are to host parties and to play basketball. The building is also used for functions hosted by the town. All these uses will remain if the building is transferred into the school’s ownership.
“We just want to make sure that, I know we all know, but that all the taxpayers know that they'll still be able to use that building like they always have,” said Select Board chair Jamie Thurlow. “The only difference would just be who owns it.”
The purpose of the hearing was for discussion and public comment only. No decision on whether the ownership of the Community Building would be transferred to school was made at this time.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.