Politics

Tremont Land Use Workshop

Sam Peikes of North Star Planning (standing, in blue vest) watches a group of residents point out areas of interest on a map of Tremont, highlighting areas that they would like to see developed and which areas should be protected in the town.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

TREMONT — The town hosted a Future Land Use workshop on Feb. 2 as a way for residents to participate in the comprehensive planning process. Sam Peikes and Ben Smith of North Star Planning and Susanne Paul of the Musson Group led a discussion and presented plans for the future of the town.

Peikes and Smith gave a presentation that highlighted focal points or town development based on survey answers from residents. Data was presented on the town’s economy and infrastructure, needs and concerns of residents, areas where residents would like to see more development and areas where they would like to see less.

