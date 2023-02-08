Sam Peikes of North Star Planning (standing, in blue vest) watches a group of residents point out areas of interest on a map of Tremont, highlighting areas that they would like to see developed and which areas should be protected in the town.
TREMONT — The town hosted a Future Land Use workshop on Feb. 2 as a way for residents to participate in the comprehensive planning process. Sam Peikes and Ben Smith of North Star Planning and Susanne Paul of the Musson Group led a discussion and presented plans for the future of the town.
Peikes and Smith gave a presentation that highlighted focal points or town development based on survey answers from residents. Data was presented on the town’s economy and infrastructure, needs and concerns of residents, areas where residents would like to see more development and areas where they would like to see less.
In October of 2022, North Star Planning held a similar workshop where residents could share their ideas, goals and concerns to help get an idea of what residents wanted to see in their comprehensive plan. The goal of this meeting was to put those ideas together into a plan.
“The first one back in October was visions and values,” said Peikes. “This is really the next phase of that. It’s following up on that work and putting that actually onto a plan to see where do you want to see development happen, where you want to see areas protected.”
This workshop will show the areas of the town that residents want to use for various purposes and will also show the state what Tremont’s goals are.
“This is taking all six or seven of these different ideas and compiling it into one future land use map that sort of shows our areas the state wants to see which are growth areas, transition areas and rural areas,” Peikes said.
After the presentation, residents gathered around maps of Tremont on tables around the room, where they discussed their visions for the future of the town with their neighbors.
At the end of the workshop, each group presented their map and discussed their plans with the larger group. For the most part, the groups agreed on what parts of the town should be designated for certain purposes. Among these were affordable housing, promotion of a more solidified downtown area and commercial development, as well as designated areas that would be protected from growth.
With regards to development, most residents said that the “triangle area” between Shore Road and Harbor Drive would be a good place for growth. This area was also viewed by residents as a community center and possible gathering place for the town, which might include more restaurants and businesses.
Promoting commercial growth to the Route 102 corridor was also discussed, given the good roads for access. The working waterfront was also seen as an area for possible business growth, especially relating to maritime activities.
Affordable housing opportunities were something that all the groups agreed on, recognizing the need for year-round housing in Tremont. Areas suggested for residential development included Kelleytown Road and the harbor area. Along the same lines as housing, conversations turned toward transportation, which residents said they would like to see more access to.
Areas that should be protected from development were also outlined. Bass Harbor, as well as the outer islands and existing designated conservation areas, were seen by most residents as places that should remain as they are, free from further development in order to protect their rural character.
After the workshop, Michael Hays, an alternate on the town’s Board of Appeals, reminded his fellow residents that the comprehensive plan is not law, and that in order to make these changes, town ordinances and regulations must reflect the town’s goals and needs.
“Unless the plan is reflected in the land use ordinance, it is meaningless,” Hays said.
