TREMONT — The Planning Board met this week to hold a public discussion on a potential short-term rental licensing ordinance.
The Planning Board is working with Noel Musson of Southwest Harbor’s Musson Group to create the ordinance, which they aim to have on the town’s November warrant.
Select Board members first discussed the possibility of a short-term rental ordinance in December 2022 after receiving a list of signatures from residents who wanted more regulation. The Select Board passed the matter along to the Planning Board to come up with a regulatory process and authorized consultation with Musson at a meeting in January.
On Tuesday, Musson opened the public discussion by saying, “The point of tonight is for us to talk about the ordinance and get feedback on it.”
“The way the ordinance is drafted, it creates a licensing process for short-term rentals. What it doesn’t do is limit the number of short-term rentals in town.”
Musson also disclosed to the audience that he is the owner of a short-term rental in Tremont.
The drafted ordinance outlines a registration process in which the owner or an owner’s representative of a rental property must once a year fill out the short-term rental registration application form. The form includes questions on the number of guests allowed on the property, the number of dwelling units on the property, the emergency contact information of the owner and evidence of the title to the property.
According to the drafted document, a registration number will be given to each unit upon completion of the registration process.
The fees associated with registration of a short-term rental have not yet been determined, but Planning Board members explained that will be decided by the Select Board once the Planning Board has completed its draft of the document.
Musson stressed that the licensing process was chiefly a data gathering operation. “In the absence of that data, everything is anecdotal,” he said. “The point of the ordinance is to find short-term rentals and find out how they are affecting the community.”
Keith Higgins, chief of the Tremont Fire Department, brought up concerns of safety in short-term rentals around town, saying he was “concerned about the kind of structures that people are using for weekly rentals.”
The drafted ordinance includes regulations that address safety concerns and outlines the number of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, fuel gas detectors and portable fire extinguishers a complying short-term rental will have.
It also outlines occupancy limits and parking regulations, and states that “the code enforcement officer may inspect the proposed or currently licensed, short-term rental property to determine compliance with the short-term rental standards.”
Planning Board members and community members discussed the possible fees and penalties associated with the short-term licenses. Any decisions on fees will be made by the Select Board, but the Planning Board may make suggestions.
The Planning Board has been following and learning from other communities that have implemented or tried to implement a short-term rental registration process. In the spring of 2023, Mount Desert removed a similar short-term rental licensing ordinance from its town meeting warrant because of the severity of public opposition.
“The key here is to make the penalty have, you know, enough teeth that people comply,” said Planning Board member Brett Witham. “But we don’t want it to go too far either.”
The ordinance outlines the ability for the town government to revoke, suspend or condition short-term rental license due to noncompliance.
One community member shared an example of a friend in Bar Harbor who missed the registration date for their rental property and was unable to rent this year. “Now they have to support a house that they can’t rent out,” he said. “I feel for them.”
Moving forward, the Planning Board will continue to work with Musson as well as the town’s attorney, James Collier, to revise the document.
Musson stated on Tuesday that Collier had proposed that the ordinance should be a part of the land use ordinance and enforced by the Planning Board, code enforcement officer and board of appeals rather than the Select Board. This, along with a registration deadline, will be decided within the coming weeks.
The Planning Board aims to present a final draft of the ordinance to the Select Board in late August.