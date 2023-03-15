TREMONT —The Select Board was joined by Noel Musson of the Musson Group at its meeting on Monday to discuss the possibility of adopting regulations for short-term rentals in town. The rental properties, and the idea of regulating them, have been hotly debated in town.
Select Board members first discussed the possibility of a short-term rental ordinance in December 2022 after receiving a list of signatures from residents who wanted more regulation. The Select Board passed the matter along to the Planning Board to come up with a regulatory process and authorized consultation with Musson at a meeting in January.
Musson, a land use planner based in Southwest Harbor, has done recent work on a similar set of short-term rental regulations for the town of Mount Desert. He advised Tremont town officials to start conversations about what particular issues residents feel need to be addressed in regard to short-term rentals and used the key issues behind Mount Desert’s new regulatory process as an example.
“The big issues that have come up in Mount Desert are really two things. One is what is the challenge and the concern about the availability of year-round housing opportunities,” Musson said. “What are the, say, the land use implications of short-term rentals that are different than just a house.”
Musson explained Mount Desert’s process, which involves an application form and registration fee to operate a short-term rental. By requiring rentals to be registered, it gives the town a way to keep track of how many rentals are in the town and where they are located.
“The goal there really was to try to understand where and how many short-term rentals there are in that community, and so then you can start to quantify and use that data to understand what the implications are for a lot of different things,” Musson said.
Musson advised that the Planning Board begin discussing what other details the town would like to keep tabs on regarding short-term rental properties. Using the basic framework of licensing and registration, and the broad concerns about affordability, availability and land use as a foundation, the town can implement solutions for other concerns that are unique to Tremont residents.
Regarding the goals of potential regulations, Musson made it clear that simply putting a cap on short-term vacation rentals would not solve the problem of affordability and availability of year-round housing on MDI. He explained that the affordable housing issue has many different factors at play, and that simply getting rid of vacation homes would not suddenly make year-round housing cheaper and more plentiful.
“I think that what gets lost is that it’s not the silver bullet to solve the affordability issue on MDI and the year-round availability issue on MDI,” Musson said. “There's a full suite of things that you need to start to work on in order for that to be effective.
“Short term rental regulations are one thing, but if that were to pass and you started limiting the number of short-term rentals, that's not automatically going to make affordability and availability here.”
Musson urged town officials to be more proactive to the issue as opposed to reactive, and to work with developers to incentivize beneficial housing projects rather than treat them as an enemy.
The discussion ended with a motion to ask the Planning Board to look into a registration process for short-term rentals by August.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.