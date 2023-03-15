Politics

TREMONT —The Select Board was joined by Noel Musson of the Musson Group at its meeting on Monday to discuss the possibility of adopting regulations for short-term rentals in town. The rental properties, and the idea of regulating them, have been hotly debated in town. 

Select Board members first discussed the possibility of a short-term rental ordinance in December 2022 after receiving a list of signatures from residents who wanted more regulation. The Select Board passed the matter along to the Planning Board to come up with a regulatory process and authorized consultation with Musson at a meeting in January.

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island.

