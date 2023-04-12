Politics

pacific hall

Pacific Hall is being considered for affordable housing.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

TREMONT — Select Board members discussed the possibility of converting Pacific Hall into affordable housing units at their Monday meeting. The building is not currently being used.

“We’ve been sitting on that building for three or four years now,” board member Kevin Buck said. “It doesn't seem like we're making the best use of it, and I was thinking, with as much trouble as people are having finding housing here, it might be good use for it, could probably get a couple of units.”

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

Recommended for you