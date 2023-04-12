TREMONT — Select Board members discussed the possibility of converting Pacific Hall into affordable housing units at their Monday meeting. The building is not currently being used.
“We’ve been sitting on that building for three or four years now,” board member Kevin Buck said. “It doesn't seem like we're making the best use of it, and I was thinking, with as much trouble as people are having finding housing here, it might be good use for it, could probably get a couple of units.”
Affordable workforce housing on Mount Desert Island is a hot topic. Discussion in Tremont has been going on for some time as to how to improve its own housing crisis. Recently, the town has been feeling the impact when trying to hire town employees in that candidates have turned down offers due to a lack of housing.
The board was receptive to the idea of using Pacific Hall for housing, and discussed what improvements might be needed to turn the building into residential units.
One concern was the septic system and whether it would be able to handle multiple units. The question of whether the building was fully insulated was also raised.
After some discussion on whether the building could handle multiple units, Select Board Chair Jammie Thurlow suggested, “Try one unit and then see how it pans out and leave enough room to do another after. It’d be nice to actually see it used for something.”
Town Manager Jesse Dunbar checked code enforcement regulations and confirmed that a building changing from commercial to residential use does not need to go before the Planning Board and would only need a permit from the code enforcement officer.
The board voted unanimously to authorize Dunbar to research whether converting Pacific Hall into a residential dwelling unit was a viable use for the building.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.