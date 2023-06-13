Politics

The housing project on the corner of Mount Desert and Kebo streets, which will house employees of the Witham Family hotels, is an example of SA-3 housing.

 ILLUSTRATION COURTESY OF FRASER ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS

BAR HARBOR — Town planners are looking into ways to solve the workforce housing shortage, and expanding districts that allow shared accommodations (SA) and employee living quarters (ELQ) could be the answer.

At the Planning Board’s June 7 meeting, staff planner Cali Martinez shared a presentation on a potential Land Use Ordinance (LUO) amendment that could increase the number of districts where these types of housing units are permitted.

