BAR HARBOR — Town planners are looking into ways to solve the workforce housing shortage, and expanding districts that allow shared accommodations (SA) and employee living quarters (ELQ) could be the answer.
At the Planning Board’s June 7 meeting, staff planner Cali Martinez shared a presentation on a potential Land Use Ordinance (LUO) amendment that could increase the number of districts where these types of housing units are permitted.
Currently, SAs, which are defined as “a building divided into single rooms where tenants share kitchen facilities,” are allowed in eight of Bar Harbor’s 40 zoning districts. ELQs, which are defined as “on-site employee housing — a building divided into single rooms where employees live with shared kitchen facilities,” are allowed in 14 zoning districts.
An amendment to the LUO allowing for the expansion of these forms of housing would expand the range of SAs to six new districts and ELQs to eight new districts with the goal of creating more workforce housing in Bar Harbor. A lack of workforce housing in the town was highlighted as a major problem in a housing study done in 2022 by economic, planning and real estate consultancy RKG Associates.
“Bar Harbor has estimated demand for 616 new housing units by 2023, and 522 rental units,” said Martinez, sharing the results of the study with the Planning Board.
ELQs and SAs were created by a LUO amendment in 2020, and have several similarities and differences. Neither are subject to area per family requirements, which would normally limit dwelling units to no more than five unrelated people. They also both have annual licensing requirements.
The main difference between the two is that ELQs are directly associated with a commercial entity, and can only house employees of that entity. ELQs are typically located on the same lot as the commercial entity that they provide housing for. SAs on the other hand do not need to be tied to a specific commercial entity, and can house anyone, regardless of their employer.
SAs also fit into three different categories based on their size and capacity, and many of the districts that allow SAs only allow one or two types. SA-1 structures can house three to eight people, SA-2 structures can house nine to 32 people, and SA-3 structures can house 33 or more people.
Currently, the Bar Harbor Gateway, Mount Desert St. Corridor, Downtown Village I and II, and Hulls Cove Business districts are the only zoning districts that allow ELQs and all three types of SAs. The Ireson Hill Corridor and Town Hill Business districts allow ELQs and SA-1 units.
Districts that allow ELQs but do not allow SAs include Salisbury Cove Village and Shoreland General Development districts I, II and III. The Town Hill Residential Corridor allows SA-1s but not ELQs or any other type of SA.
Under the proposed LUO amendment, SA-1 units would be allowed in the Salisbury Cove Village district and Shoreland General Development districts I, II and III. SA-2 units would be allowed in Ireson Hill Corridor, Town Hill Business and Shoreland General Development districts I, II and III
Under the proposed LUO amendment, the Salsbury Cove Village district would allow SA-1 units, Ireson Hill Corridor and Town Hill Business would allow SA-2 units, and Shoreland General Development districts I, II and III would allow both. Shoreland General Development district III would also allow SA-3 units.
The proposed amendment would allow ELQs in the Town Hill Residential Corridor, Emery, Hulls Cove Residential Corridor, Hulls Cove Rural, Indian Point Rural, McFarland Hill Rural, Salisbury Cove Rural, and Town Hill Rural districts.
One of the reasons for the proposed expansion of SAs and ELQs to more districts has to do with the types of work that are in need of employee housing. Currently, these housing arrangements are available for workers in the hospitality, foodservice, and healthcare industries, but farmers have recently expressed a need for workforce housing in the rural areas of town with agricultural jobs.
“Commercial farms have come to us, the [Planning] Board and staff, to say that they would really benefit from having on site employee housing, so anywhere where zoning allows commercial agriculture we have allowed employee living quarters,” said Martinez of expanding ELQ use to new districts.
Zoning districts that allow campgrounds and commercial greenhouses and nurseries were also considered areas that would benefit from ELQs, and were included as areas for expansion of this use.
“The big takeaway is that we need a lot of other housing and these types of workforce housing could provide more density,” Martinez said.
No decision was made on the proposed amendment, and the Planning Board will resume discussion at their next meeting. There will be opportunities for public engagement on the proposed amendment in the future.