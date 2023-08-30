BAR HARBOR — Property owners here can expect a sizable increase in taxes this fiscal year despite the mill rate being reduced.
At the most recent Town Council meeting, Finance Director Sarah Gilbert said that although the mill rate has decreased to $8.68 per $1,000 of valuation from last year’s $9.32, taxes would be increasing.
“A decrease in the mill rate does not mean a decrease in your taxes – actually it's quite further from that this year,” Gilbert said. “Most folks will see about an 18 percent increase in their assessed [property] value.”
Mill rate is determined by the town’s overall valuation, which is currently $2.55 billion, and the amount of tax revenue that the town needs to raise, which is $22 million. Assessors divide the amount needed by the current valuation of the town to set the mill rate, which determines what percentage property owners pay on the value of their homes, but not necessarily whether taxes increase or decrease.
Steve Weed, assessor for Bar Harbor, said that valuation is more about keeping the property values in town aligned with the housing market than it is about taxing, which really has to do with how much money the town needs. If the town’s need for tax funding grows more than the mill rate decreases, taxes will not be reduced.
“It's [valuation] based on market value, and that's state law,” Weed explained. “Our goal is to keep the values as close to market value as we can.”
After the meeting, Gilbert elaborated on the reasons for the tax increase despite the mill rate reduction.
“The primary reason is that the budget increased. We increased the budget by $2.2 million," Gilbert said. “Inflation obviously is a huge factor.”
Capital improvement projects and the bonds needed to pay for them are another big contributor to rising taxes. Infrastructure improvements to both the high school and elementary school, work on stormwater infrastructure and the Higgins Pit solar project all contribute to the bond debt services that the town needs to pay off.
“Some of the increase is due to CIP bond debt service,” said Gilbert. “There's going to be an increase on all four of those [aforementioned] bond items.”
Bond debt is a factor that will not be going away anytime soon, as payments for these projects will continue for years. Tax increases will likely occur next year to continue paying for these bonds, particularly the Conners Emerson School construction bond, which will take decades to pay off.
Currently, payments are only being made on the interest on the school bond, which has already increased taxes. More increases will be made in coming years when the town begins paying off the bond principal as well.
“They'll [residents] see an increase next year and the following year,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said that fundraising efforts and additional funds raised from parking fees could potentially ease the burden of infrastructure projects on taxpayers, but for now, residents should prepare for higher taxes.