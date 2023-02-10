BAR HARBOR — As part of a negotiated settlement with the town of Bar Harbor, former Town Manager Kevin Sutherland, who resigned late last month, will be paid a severance package equal to 28 weeks of pay.
The separation agreement was first obtained through a Freedom of Access Act request by Lincoln Millstein, who reported the information on Thursday.
Twenty-eight weeks of severance amounts to roughly $65,000. As part of the agreement, the town will also cover the cost of Sutherland’s benefits for an equal time period and agrees to not contest any future unemployment claims.
Sutherland submitted a letter of resignation on Jan. 25, which cited personal reasons, to the Town Council, abruptly leaving just one year into a three-year contract. However, a negotiated agreement dated one day earlier offered Sutherland a 28-week payout on the condition that he voluntarily resign for personal reasons no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 25.
Sutherland’s original employment agreement dated Nov. 16, 2021, stated that if the council terminated his contract, he would be entitled to a severance package of six months’ salary and fringe benefits.
When asked about the negotiated agreement on Thursday, Town Council Chair Valerie Peacock said “we don’t comment on anything involving personnel issues.”
The Islander has requested additional information from the town office regarding Sutherland’s employment and is awaiting a response.
