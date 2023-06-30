BAR HARBOR — The Town Council will be starting over in its search for a new town manager, according to a release issued by the town on June 29.
Council members held an executive session at their special meeting on June 28 to discuss the progress of the search. They concluded that the process must go back to square one.
“An initial search yielded strong candidates, but several applications were subsequently withdrawn. The Council consensus is to advertise the position, as well as advertising for an Interim Town Manager,” read the council’s statement.
“Town Manager is a critical leadership role for our community. The Council aims to use the coming months, in conjunction with a search team, to identify the best candidate to fill the position.”
The town had originally received 28 applications for the position, but over the past few months, candidates have been withdrawing their applications. During an executive session on May 5, the council narrowed the search to the top six candidates, but these candidates have since withdrawn their applications.
David Barrett, director of personnel services and labor relations for Maine Municipal Association, has been assisting the council with the hiring process and advertised regionally and nationally. Barret will continue to aid the town in their new search for candidates.
“We did do a national search in the first round and that is something that we will continue to do,” said council Chair Val Peacock. “Hopefully we find a candidate in this next round that is the right person for Bar Harbor.”
The town is also looking for someone to take over the role of interim town manager that is currently being filled by Sarah Gilbert. Gilbert, who is the town’s financial director, has been serving as interim town manager since Jan. 30.
At the June 20 council meeting, Gilbert signed on to serve three more months as interim town manager, through Sept. 30.
“We are going to try to find some help in that interim space until we can find the right person,” Peacock said.
Peacock noted how difficult it has been for Gilbert to juggle both positions for the past several months.
“I think we can recognize that there's a lot of work to do as a finance director and as town manager, and that can't go on indefinitely,” said Peacock. “I can't thank her [Gilbert] enough for how helpful she's been and how much work she has stepped up to do.”