BAR HARBOR — The search for a new town manager will take until at least July 1.

The Town Council discussed the timeline and hiring process with David Barrett, director of personnel services and labor relations at Maine Municipal Association, during a meeting Feb. 21. Last month, Town Manager Kevin Sutherland unexpectedly resigned from the position, leaving Finance Director Sarah Gilbert as interim town manager.

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

