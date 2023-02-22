BAR HARBOR — The search for a new town manager will take until at least July 1.
The Town Council discussed the timeline and hiring process with David Barrett, director of personnel services and labor relations at Maine Municipal Association, during a meeting Feb. 21. Last month, Town Manager Kevin Sutherland unexpectedly resigned from the position, leaving Finance Director Sarah Gilbert as interim town manager.
Barrett said that once the council gives him a list of priorities of what they are looking for in a new town manager, and a three- to five-year list of capital projects and any potential senior management turnover, candidate advertisements can run before March 10. After three to four weeks of collecting resumes, the council would get a first look at potential candidates in early April.
“We want to look out into the next three to five years,” said Barrett. “If there are ongoing or emerging issues that the town manager will have to navigate, we want to make sure that person has the right tools in the toolbox.”
By mid-April, the council would begin an initial round of interviews and would start a second round of interviews in May. Council members would then make a final decision by the end of May, at which point the new hire could give adequate notice of leave, move to the area and begin the job by the beginning of July.
Barrett said the timeline could be extended if there are no viable options by April. He has led manager searches since the 1980s and can receive up to 90 applications for a job listing. But more recently, that number has tapered off.
He said part of the reason is that Maine is an aging state with a much smaller workforce. Moreover, he said the municipal management programs no longer exist at universities. Those programs acted as a “feeder pipeline” into these types of “difficult jobs.”
“People came out of that program, they started in small-town Maine and they would work their way up to what I call destination jobs,” he said. “This would be one of those destination jobs.”
The Town Council is holding a public workshop with Barrett in the Bar Harbor Municipal Building at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 to brainstorm a list of qualities they are looking for in a candidate. The council encouraged members of the public to attend and give their feedback.
“Whatever we do, there has to be a feedback loop constructed so that those folks, whenever and however they participate, can get their comments and thoughts back to you,” Barrett said to the council.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.