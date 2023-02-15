BAR HARBOR — Two town staff members have been let go just weeks after the Town Council ousted the town manager.
The town gave former Town Manager Kevin Sutherland nearly $65,000 in severance in exchange for a forced resignation on Jan. 25.
Communications Coordinator Maya Caines and Sustainability Coordinator Laura Berry were fired on Feb. 8, five months after their hiring date.
Interim Town Manager Sarah Gilbert said she could not speak about why Caines and Berry were terminated due to it being a “personnel matter,” but she said those positions are fully funded for the remainder of the 2023 budget and upcoming 2024 budget.
She said the town has not started the hiring process yet but will be looking to fill both positions.
Sutherland proposed funding the communications and sustainability coordinator positions in the town manager’s 2023 budget. Both Berry and Caines reported to Sutherland and worked closely with department heads.
The communications coordinator acted as a liaison between town government and residents. Responsibilities included managing the town’s social media sites, implementing and updating a communication plan to deliver public information to the community, and fielding questions related to town affairs.
The sustainability coordinator position was created to assist the town in its response to the climate emergency. Responsibilities included advising on best sustainable practices, grant writing for conservation projects and conducting town performance assessments relating to energy efficiency.
As part of a negotiated settlement with the town, Sutherland will be paid a severance package equal to 28 weeks of pay. As part of the agreement, the town will also cover the cost of Sutherland’s benefits for an equal time period and agrees to not contest any future unemployment claims.
Sutherland submitted a letter of resignation on Jan. 25, which cited personal reasons, to the Town Council, abruptly leaving just one year into a three-year contract. However, a negotiated agreement dated one day earlier offered Sutherland a 28-week payout on the condition that he voluntarily resign for personal reasons no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 25.
Sutherland’s original employment agreement dated Nov. 16, 2021, stated that if the council terminated his contract, he would be entitled to a severance package of six months’ salary and fringe benefits.
When asked about the negotiated agreement last week, Town Council Chair Valerie Peacock said, “We don’t comment on anything involving personnel issues.”
The Islander has requested additional information from the town office regarding Sutherland’s employment and is awaiting a response.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.
