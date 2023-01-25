Town fills committee positions Jan 25, 2023 Jan 25, 2023 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Politics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTHWEST HARBOR — At a Select Board meeting Tuesday, Lee Worcester was appointed to the Acadia National Park Advisory Commission as representative for the town of Southwest Harbor.Worcester has held this position before and will serve a three-year term effective to June 30, 2026.Melanie List and Anne Trotter were appointed to the Warrant Committee for the remainder of a three-year term effective until June 30, 2024. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southwest Harbor Select Board Town Government Acadia National Park Recommended for you Popular Stories of Stone Barn Farm Northeast Harbor woman helps skater who fell through ice Southwest Harbor's oldest resident turns 100 Housing continues to be top issue in Bar Harbor's future What's still open on MDI? Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists