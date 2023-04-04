BAR HARBOR — With nearly one week to go before nomination papers in Bar Harbor must be returned, the race for open seats on boards and committees in town is coming into focus.
Thirteen residents have taken out papers for four seats on the Town Council.
Those seeking the three seats with three-year terms are Maya Caines, incumbent Erin Cough, Justin VanDongen, Gary "Bo" Jennings, Kyle Shank, Cosmo Nims, incumbent Valerie Peacock and Nathan Young. Caines, Shank, Jennings, Nims, Peacock and Young have returned papers to the town office.
Incumbent Jill Goldthwait, whose term is also up this year, will not seek reelection.
The resignation of Jeff Dobbs last month has also left a two-year seat to be filled. Brooke Bloomquist, Earl Brechlin, Keith Goodrich, Charles Sidman and Peter St. Germain have taken out papers. Bloomquist, Brechlin and Sidman have returned papers to the town office.
There are five open seats on the Warrant Committee. So far, seven residents have taken out papers, including Julia Cuchelo, Shaun Farrar and Elizabeth Lemire, as well as incumbents Carol Chappell, Kevin DesVeaux, Allison Sasner and Christine Smith.
Incumbent Misha Mytar and Michael Kiers have taken out papers for two available three-year seats on the local school committee. As of Tuesday, no one had taken out papers for a three-year seat on the Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees.
Nomination papers must be returned to the town office by 5 p.m. Friday, April 14. Elections will be held June 13.