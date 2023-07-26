BAR HARBOR — The Town Council made appointments to 12 town committees at its meeting on July 18.
Council members Earl Brechlin, Matt Hochman and Maya Caines sit on the Appointments Committee. That committee makes the recommendations to the rest of the council on which board and committee candidates to appoint.
Anna Durand and Robert Webber were both unanimously reappointed to serve three-year terms in their seats on the Appeals Board.
Lucas Callado, current chair of the Communications and Technologies Committee, was unanimously reappointed for a three-year term, and was joined by Bo Jennings and Cosmo Nims, both unanimously appointed for one-year terms.
Lucian Smith and Lars Larson were unanimously appointed to three-year terms on the Conservation Commission, which has several vacant seats.
Amy Powers, Greg Gordon and Jeremy Dogherty were all unanimously reappointed to three-year terms on the currently suspended Cruise Ship Committee, and John Kelly was unanimously reappointed as the Acadia National Park Representative to the committee for a one-year term.
Barbara Sassaman, who currently serves as chair of the Design Review Board, was reappointed for a three-year term, as was current board secretary Andrea Lepcio. They were joined by former council member Erin Cough, who was appointed to a three-year term. Lepcio was reappointed unanimously. Caines abstained from the vote on Sassaman’s appointment and Brechlin abstained from the vote on Cough’s appointment.
Pancho Cole was unanimously reappointed to the Harbor Committee for a three-year term.
Ken Smith and Kevin Knopp were both unanimously reappointed to serve five-year terms on the Housing Authority.
Fiona de Koning, who currently serves as secretary on the Marine Resources Committee, was unanimously reappointed to a three-year term. She was joined by Scott Swan and Natalie Springuel, who were both reappointed to three-year terms.
Heather Sorokin and Erin Cough were both reappointed to three-year terms on the Parking Solutions Task Force and were joined by Christine Witham. Brechlin abstained from voting on Cough’s appointment, but the other candidates were appointed unanimously.
Current Parks and Recreation Committee member Jeff Dobbs was unanimously reappointed to the committee for a three-year term and was joined by Erin Cough. Brechlin abstained from voting on Cough’s appointment.
Current Planning Board Chair Millard Dority was unanimously reappointed to a three-year term. Current Planning Board member Joe Cough was also reappointed to a three-year term; Caines voted no on his appointment. Nims was unanimously appointed to a one-year term, and Clark Stivers was unanimously appointed to a two-year term.
Jennifer Crandall, who currently serves as secretary on the Task Force on Climate Emergency was unanimously reappointed to a three-year term, joined by Mary Ann Handel who was unanimously appointed to a two-year term and Ezra Sassaman who was appointed to a three-year term; Caines abstained from the vote.