BAR HARBOR — Town Council members went over housing and tourism statistics at their meeting on Tuesday, which prompted a discussion about the best ways to address these matters for the town.
Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain and Planning Director Michele Gagnon shared the data on housing and tourism in what they hope will become an annual review.
“Eventually, we envision preparing an annual review that would be presented as a consistent set of data and benchmarks,” said Gagnon, “and that would show trends and assess performance over time.”
Gagnon began the presentation with some data on housing. By 2033, Bar Harbor seeks to add 524 more rental units and 92 new-owned properties. She noted that to reach this goal, the town has passed nine land use ordinance amendments since 2020 to make the creation of new dwelling units easier.
Gagnon said that as of this year there are 3,416 dwelling units in Bar Harbor, which is 50 more than there were last year. As for rental properties, the data showed that there were 239 long-term rental properties registered.
Gagnon also discussed the addition of shared accommodations (SAs) and employee living quarters (ELQs) to the allowed housing uses. She said that to date there is one SA in town that houses eight residents and one ELQ that houses 16. Another SA that will house 84 people is currently under construction.
“Once construction is complete, there will be a total of 92 people in shared accommodations and 16 people in employee living quarters,” said Gagnon.
The presentation segued from housing to tourism with a discussion of the various transient accommodations (TAs) allowed in town. According to the data, Bar Harbor contained 2,940 rooms (hotel, motel, bed-and-breakfast), 2,124 campsites (tent, RV) and 637 short-term rental properties in 2022. An additional 77 rooms and 13 campsites were approved this year.
Chamberlain explained the different types of short-term rental units, the requirements that they must meet to be rented, and the town’s enforcement of these regulations.
Vacation rental 1 (VR-1) units, which are short-term rental units that are either a portion of, or the entire primary residence of, the owner, and vacation rental 2 (VR-2) units, which are units that are not the primary residence of the property owner, must be registered with the town annually by May 31.
Chamberlain, who oversees the enforcement of these registrations, went over some of the numbers for VR-2 rentals, of which 485 were approved for registration this year.
She noted that nine VR-2s were denied registration for failure to renew annually before the deadline, two were denied for failure to pass mandatory life safety inspection, five did not pass the mandatory life safety inspection before May 31, one was denied due to a transfer of ownership and 36 are currently on the waitlist.
Gagnon explained peak population in Bar Harbor, and how it compares to the year-round population. According to census data she presented, Bar Harbor has 5,269 permanent year-round residents. She compared the year-round population to the peak nighttime population, which was nearly 20,000, and the peak daytime population, which exceeded 30,000.
Gagnon also presented traffic data from the permanent car counter located at the head of Mount Desert Island. Her data found that, generally speaking, workdays had more traffic than weekends and that evenings had more traffic than mornings.
Her data also showed a 5.7 percent increase in traffic from 2019 to 2023, 4.6 percent of which is just from 2022 to 2023 alone.
She suggested that evening traffic could be worse than morning traffic because people driving onto the island can stay on Route 3, or continue onto Route 102, but when people leave the island, everyone must go through the intersection to get to Trenton.
The presentation led to a lengthy discussion among council members and members of the public, offering comments, concerns and proposed solutions to the housing, tourism management and traffic problems – all of which are hot-button issues for the town.
Council members Gary Friedmann and Earl Brechlin expressed concerns about traffic capacity in town and noted that Bar Harbor’s roads might not be able to accommodate much more traffic than there already is.
“The roads have a certain carrying capacity, and as you come close to their limit, you’re going to see more issues,” said Friedmann.
“I agree, Gary, I think it’s getting to that capacity and last time I nerded out on some traffic figures – it’s an order of magnitude larger at the head of the island than it is north of the Bangor Mall on Interstate 95,” added Brechlin. “There’s more traffic here than there is on the interstate, so I think that tells you something.”
On the topic of housing, council member Matt Hochman also brought up the issue of incentivization, explaining that if Bar Harbor wants property owners and builders to construct affordable housing units in town, the town needs to give them a reason to create affordable housing. He explained that high building costs can make it difficult for property owners to rent properties for a reasonable rate while still getting a return on their investment.
“If we’re going to get to 616 new dwelling units in the next 10 years, it looks to me by these numbers that we need to find ways to encourage more building,” said Hochman. “We really need to figure out ways to encourage that growth and incentivize that.”
“We spend a disproportionate amount of time disincentivizing uses versus incentivizing them, and for fixing the long-term rental problem – 85 percent of these units have to be long term – we’re going to have to incentivize it,” added council member Kyle Shank. “We can disincentivize uses all we want, but getting people to convert to long-term is going to be a big push.”
Shank also brought up the problems that Bar Harbor could potentially cause as a byproduct of trying to solve existing problems.
He gave an example of the increase in traffic coinciding with the crackdown on short-term rentals, noting that if Bar Harbor makes it more difficult to rent houses, tourists will simply rent off-island properties and drive here every day, creating more congestion.
“We’re a keystone in a region that derives a ton of its income from tourism, so when we solve problems, we actually just shift them to other places,” Shank said. “One reason we might have more traffic is the success of STR reductions because what would we expect to happen if we reduce accommodations in Bar Harbor? We just shift them elsewhere and then those people will commute into town in their cars.”
Public comment on the data presented covered a range of topics and concerns. The need for building incentives to create housing, efforts to improve traffic flow, and even the unintended consequences of constructing ELQs and SAs, and the implications that they could have on workers who are housed in them were discussed.
Friedmann suggested a moratorium on transient accommodations that would allow the town to take stock of current TAs and work on definitions and allowed uses, but this matter was not voted on at this time.