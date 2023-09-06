Politics

Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain and Planning Director Michele Gagnon (backs facing) present data on housing and tourism to the Town Council at a meeting on Tuesday.

BAR HARBOR — Town Council members went over housing and tourism statistics at their meeting on Tuesday, which prompted a discussion about the best ways to address these matters for the town.

Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain and Planning Director Michele Gagnon shared the data on housing and tourism in what they hope will become an annual review.