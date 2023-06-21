(From left) Council member Earl Brechlin (elbow showing), council member Kyle Shank, council member Matt Hochman, Interim Town Manager Sarah Gilbert, council Chair Valerie Peacock, council Vice Chair Gary Friedmann, council member Joe Minutolo and council member Maya Caines.
BAR HARBOR — Paid parking in Bar Harbor will increase beginning on July 1, and will pull in an estimated $1.9 million in revenue for the town in the 2024 fiscal year.
Town Council members accepted the recommendation made by the Parking Solutions Task Force to increase parking rates and extend hours by a 6-1 vote at their June 20 meeting. Earl Brechlin opposed the extension of paid parking hours and voted against the parking increase for that reason.
Current rates, which are $1.50 per hour on the outskirts of town and $2 per hour in the downtown area, will be raised to $2 and $4 respectively. Paid parking hours, which are currently from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays will be extended to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
The task force met on June 8 to discuss possible changes to paid parking rates in town, which have remained steady for the past five years. Although the task force did not have a quorum, they chose to make an informal recommendation to the council.
Along with the increased rates and extended hours, the task force recommended that citations be doubled from $30 to $60, with a $100 fee for any citation that goes unpaid for 30 days.
The citation rate increase did not go over well with any of the council members, the majority of whom thought that doubling the price of parking tickets was excessive. Brechlin suggested that the citation price be raised to $40 instead of $60, and that the unpaid citation fee be set at $80.
Some of the other council members, as well as Harbormaster Chris Wharff, opposed Brechlin’s proposal on the grounds that a $40 citation would be cheaper than a full day of parking, which would encourage patrons to simply get a ticket rather than pay.
“How many people are that diabolical that they figure that math out?” asked Brechlin.
Brechlin made an amendment to the original proposal to raise citations to $40 and set the unpaid citation fee at $80, which passed 4-3, with Brechlin, Vice chair Gary Friedmann, Joe Minutolo and Maya Caines voting in favor and Kyle Shank, Matt Hochman and Chair Val Peacock voting against. The amended motion then passed 5-2, with Hochman and Peacock opposing.
The task force also recommended that the town offer discount “Smart Cards” and tokens to Mount Desert Island residents, which would allow locals to park for half of the posted price. The motion to accept this recommendation passed unanimously.
Council member Maya Caines suggested that parking rates be raised even higher than the recommended increase and said that more money from parking fees would provide more funding for infrastructure improvements.
“I do think that we should really, if not today, at some point, talk about raising the fees more because there’s a lot of infrastructure stuff that needs to be done,” said Caines.
At their June 8 meeting, task force members considered three different hourly increases and three different price increases before settling on the option that they recommended to the town.
The first scenario would see the price of parking in the outskirts of town kept at its current level, but an increase in downtown parking to $3. This would have raised an additional $837,916 in revenue for the town if the current paid parking hours remained in place, $985,638 with a one-hour increase and $1 million with a two-hour increase.
The second scenario would see the rate for parking in the outskirts of town increased to $2 and parking in the downtown area increased to $3. This would have raised an additional $1 million in revenue for the town if the current paid parking hours remained in place, $1.2 million with a one-hour increase and $1.3 million with a two-hour increase.
The third scenario, which was the one recommended by the task force, would see the rate for parking in the outskirts of town raised to $2 and parking in the downtown area raised to $4. This would have raised an additional $1.5 million in revenue for the town if the current paid parking hours remained in place, $1.7 million with a one-hour increase and $1.9 million with a two-hour increase.
Paid parking in Bar Harbor began on May 15 and will continue through Oct. 30.