Politics

Council

(From left) Council member Earl Brechlin (elbow showing), council member Kyle Shank, council member Matt Hochman, Interim Town Manager Sarah Gilbert, council Chair Valerie Peacock, council Vice Chair Gary Friedmann, council member Joe Minutolo and council member Maya Caines.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — Paid parking in Bar Harbor will increase beginning on July 1, and will pull in an estimated $1.9 million in revenue for the town in the 2024 fiscal year.

Town Council members accepted the recommendation made by the Parking Solutions Task Force to increase parking rates and extend hours by a 6-1 vote at their June 20 meeting. Earl Brechlin opposed the extension of paid parking hours and voted against the parking increase for that reason.