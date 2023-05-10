Politics

BAR HARBOR —Town Council members discussed the town’s ethics ordinance and the ways it could be improved at their last meeting. Concerns from residents about how conflicts of interest are handled by boards and committees prompted the discussion as the Council looks to possibly revamp the ordinance.

Council Chair Val Peacock led a presentation to address concerns, many of which came from a town-initiated survey about the ordinance.

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

