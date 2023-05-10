BAR HARBOR —Town Council members discussed the town’s ethics ordinance and the ways it could be improved at their last meeting. Concerns from residents about how conflicts of interest are handled by boards and committees prompted the discussion as the Council looks to possibly revamp the ordinance.
Council Chair Val Peacock led a presentation to address concerns, many of which came from a town-initiated survey about the ordinance.
Topics covered were proposed changes or revisions, items that are not currently included but should be, implementation, and recommendations for training town officials.
Some of the suggested revisions had to do with clarifying language regarding the definition of a conflict or a special interest. Peacock discussed clarifying direct and indirect conflicts, the appearance of a conflict, and the degrees of separation between a person and an issue required to determine whether they have a conflict.
Peacock also talked about clarifying procedures surrounding recusal and what the standard practice should be. She noted that the language in the ordinance is overly complicated and difficult to understand, which leads to inconsistent interpretation.
Stephen Wagner, attorney for the town, offered a legal opinion on recusal practices. He advised against any policies that required town officials to leave the room during recusal since they retain their right to discuss matters even though they have waived their decision-making power.
As for elements that people felt were missing from the ordinance, Peacock questioned whether there should be differences for different types of boards and committees. The council discussed whether boards that had judicial and legislative powers should have different language than advisory committees that do not vote on decisions.
This point brought up a discussion on whether conflicts of interest should prevent certain people from serving on certain boards or committees. Council members acknowledged that while it may seem sensible on the surface to prohibit people from serving on a board or committee that deals with their particular interests, expertise is also an important consideration.
“Planning [Board] is one where you want the people to have that planning experience, but the people who have the planning experience are realtors and builders, and they're the ones who have those sometimes direct conflicts,” said Town Council Vice Chair Matthew Hochman. “Those are the people we need on those committees, but those are also the people who a lot of the public says shouldn't be on those committees because they have a conflict.”
Council member Erin Cough brought up the issue of public interpretation of people serving on town committees. While having a person who works in an industry that the committee they serve on deals with is helpful, it can appear that they are only there to serve their own interests.
“There has to be some way to have that knowledge without everybody thinking there's a giant conspiracy theory that people on those committees are just trying to better their own life,” said Cough. “So I agree it's a cultural change, but I'm not sure taking all of the experts out of that is the way to change that.”
The council discussed the culture surrounding conflicts of interest and the public perception of them. This led to the question of training and implementation of the ordinance, which the council felt should be more rigorous. If town officials are not trained consistently on the ethics ordinance, different committees and boards will have different interpretations of it, they felt.
Peacock’s presentation included suggestions from residents on how the town could improve its ethics training, including that training should be required yearly instead of every three years, that it should include examples and case studies, and include a test with practical ethical application.
The next step to implement changes and revisions is for the town attorney to look into different ways that the town can reword the ordinance. If a suitable draft is produced, a public hearing and a council vote will determine whether the ordinance will be amended.
“If we choose to revise the ordinance, the thing I want to look into is training and implementation,” said Peacock after the meeting. “Our biggest issues are around consistent implementation.”
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.