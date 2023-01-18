Politics

MOUNT DESERT — Every year, about two dozen nonprofit organizations, such as the Mount Desert Nursing Association and the Village Improvement Societies, fill out forms requesting funds from the town of Mount Desert, and then their leaders troop before the Select Board to explain why they need the money.

But now the Select Board, on the recommendation of a subcommittee formed to evaluate that process, has decided that the requests of five of those organizations will be folded into the regular town budget. Those organizations are the libraries in Northeast Harbor, Seal Harbor and Somesville, the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor and the Island Explorer bus system.

Dick Broom

