MOUNT DESERT — Every year, about two dozen nonprofit organizations, such as the Mount Desert Nursing Association and the Village Improvement Societies, fill out forms requesting funds from the town of Mount Desert, and then their leaders troop before the Select Board to explain why they need the money.
But now the Select Board, on the recommendation of a subcommittee formed to evaluate that process, has decided that the requests of five of those organizations will be folded into the regular town budget. Those organizations are the libraries in Northeast Harbor, Seal Harbor and Somesville, the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor and the Island Explorer bus system.
What those five have in common is that they provide services that in many towns and cities are municipal responsibilities. That is certainly the case with the libraries. Neighborhood House offers many recreational opportunities that would otherwise be the job of a municipal recreation department. And the Island Explorer, which runs each year from June 23 to mid-October, substitutes for a town-operated bus service.
The relationship between the town and these outside agencies will be governed by a memorandum of understanding, under which they will be considered independent contractors. For budgetary purposes, the agencies will comprise a new department – Contracted Municipal and Community-Oriented Services – within the General Government budget.
For the current fiscal year, the Select Board awarded $324,095 to nonprofit service organizations, and voters at town meeting approved those appropriations.
Of the total amount awarded, Neighborhood House received $88,000. The Northeast Harbor Library, which also serves as the library for Mount Desert Elementary School, received $20,500; the Somesville Library, $11,000; and the Seal Harbor Library, $4,000. The Island Explorer bus system, which serves all of Mount Desert Island, received $14,000, as it has for several years.
Members of the Select Board said other community organizations could be added to the list of “independent contractors” in the future if they are providing services that otherwise would be provided by the town.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.