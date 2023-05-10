Politics

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Democratic Committee will be having a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Moore Community Center and on Zoom. To celebrate the return to in-person meetings, HCDC will have two Democratic leaders as speakers.

One of the two speakers is Julian Rogers, who is the vice chair of the Maine Democratic Party. From 2021-2022, he served as the founding chair of the Maine Democratic Party’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee. Along with other committee members, Rogers led the formation of a permanent DEIB Committee and will share their goals.