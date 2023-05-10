ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Democratic Committee will be having a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Moore Community Center and on Zoom. To celebrate the return to in-person meetings, HCDC will have two Democratic leaders as speakers.
One of the two speakers is Julian Rogers, who is the vice chair of the Maine Democratic Party. From 2021-2022, he served as the founding chair of the Maine Democratic Party’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee. Along with other committee members, Rogers led the formation of a permanent DEIB Committee and will share their goals.
He previously served as chair of the Ogunquit Dems and is also an active member of the York Democratic County Committee, most recently as vice chair. When not volunteering for causes he cares about, Rogers works as a traveling antiques dealer. He lives in Ogunquit with his husband.
The other speaker is Dan Jenkins, who first began working for then state Rep. Jared Golden’s campaign for Congress in 2017 and now serves as Congressman Golden’s campaign manager for his 2024 reelection efforts. He will have data to share on how Golden (and the Governor) did in each town in each county and will talk about trends and the flow of the district/county.
Both speakers will leave time for questions.
Register to attend the meeting on Zoom or in person no later than noon Wednesday, May 17, at www.hancockdems.org.