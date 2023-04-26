SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The town’s annual meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, in the Pemetic Elementary School gym.
There are 53 warrant articles in total. The first 48 will be voted at the May 1 meeting, with the rest being voted on by secret ballot between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. May 2 at the fire station.
Town meeting
Articles 4-14 ask the town to authorize this year’s Southwest Harbor school department budget of $4,626,513, which is higher than the $4,353,503 approved last year.
Articles 15-17 ask the voters to raise $4,046,262 in appropriations compared to last year’s $3,686,753.
Article 20 breaks down the town’s current purposed budget for administrative services for a total of $3,162,655, which increased from $2,852,511 in the 2022/23 budget. This increase includes salaries for a part-time code enforcement officer and a full-time firefighter. The Warrant Committee is recommending an additional $3,000 be added to contracted services for the purpose of joining the Acadia Disposal District (ADD), which is a nonprofit, non-taxable, quasi-municipal corporation organized to coordinate waste disposal for member towns.
Article 48 asks if the town will authorize the Select Board to accept a gift of land adjacent to Chris’s Pond from Conservation Limited Development, a subsidiary of Maine Coast Heritage Trust. The article stipulates that the donation can be within “such boundaries and on such terms as the Select Board deems to be in the best interest of the town.”
Article 49 asks if the town will authorize the Select Board to sign an interlocal agreement to make the town a member of ADD.
Elections
Article 50 contains voting choices for two Select Board members for three-year terms, one Mount Desert Island High school trustee for a three-year term, and two Southwest Harbor school board members for three-year terms.
Incumbent Select Board Chair Carolyn Ball will be running along with Chapin McFarland, a full-time member of the Mount Desert Fire Department. George Jellison, whose term is expiring, will not seek reelection.
Former Select Board member Chad Terry will be in an uncontested race for the High School Board of Trustees’ three-year term.
The only contested race for two seats on the school board pits incumbent Clifford Noyes against Alicia Gordius and Maria Spallino.
Gordius, who is a third-generation resident of Southwest Harbor and the mother of a student at Pemetic, said that “transparency is extremely important” to her and that she would like to “let the parents’ voices be heard.” Gordius says the school needs “common sense approaches rather than new rules and regulations for children.”
Noyes is a former student of Pemetic Elementary and MDI High School, and a parent of Pemetic graduates and current students. He wrote in a statement to the Islander, “After serving a one-year partial term, I have gained valuable insight about the process of serving on our school board. Going forward I hope to continue serving, always keeping in mind the students are the reason we serve, but also taking seriously the concerns of parents and voters, to find a healthy balance.”
Spallino said that if elected to the School Board, her main focus would be education and “making sure we are utilizing a variety of resources and giving the teachers what they need to educate our kids.” Spallino also spoke to safety issues saying that she would want to help “make the school space where everyone feels safe but also a place where everyone feels good.” Spallino is the mother of a Pemetic student and moved to Southwest Harbor with her family two years ago.
Secret ballot questions
Two questions on the secret ballot pertain to changes in the Harbor Ordinance. The first asks the town to approve the adoption of the “Ordinance on the use of Docks Piers Wharfs and other Such Facilities to Transfer Ship Passengers” as an addendum to the Coastal Waters and Harbor Ordinance of the town of Southwest Harbor. The second asks the town to adopt amendments to the ordinance that increase fines and specify rules for derelict watercraft and unattended property in the harbor, among other changes.
The third secret ballot question asks whether the town will approve amendments in the workforce and affordable housing, coastal erosion and stormwater runoff and infiltration sections of the Comprehensive Plan to be added to the plan as an addendum.
The 2023 Town Meeting Warrant, specimen ballot, proposed Coastal Waters & Harbor Ordinance and 2023 Comprehensive Plan Update can be found posted in the town office or on the town’s website, www.southwestharbormaine.org.