Politics

Pemetic Elementary

Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The town’s annual meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, in the Pemetic Elementary School gym.

There are 53 warrant articles in total. The first 48 will be voted at the May 1 meeting, with the rest being voted on by secret ballot between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. May 2 at the fire station.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you