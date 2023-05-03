SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Due to power outages on May 1, the annual town meeting could not be held at Pemetic Elementary School. Since the town is legally required to begin the meeting in the predetermined location, it was first called to order outside the school, where Joseph Marshall was appointed moderator. A vote was then held to move the meeting to the Southwest Harbor Fire Department.
Once everyone filed into the fire station and was seated, the meeting moved quickly.
There was little to no discussion on Articles 4-14 regarding school committee expenditures. The articles authorized a total budget of $4,626,513.
There was some discussion from the audience about Article 18, which summarized the complete school budget and authorized the school committee to spend $4,626,513 from the town’s contribution to the total cost of funding.
“At what point are we going to say it is enough?” asked resident Mike Magnani, referring to the school budget.
Articles 20-29 that outlined government spending in administration, services, reserve accounts and Capital Improvement Plan accounts passed with little to no discussion.
There was some discussion between the residents and Select Board members about Article 38, which asked for a vote to transfer balances in the town’s accounts at the end of a fiscal year to the Unassigned Fund balance.
Mike Young asked why the Unassigned Fund balance could not be used to offset the cost to taxpayers. Select Board member George Jellison explained that the town’s audit had not been completed by the time the budget had been drawn up, so the Select Board did not know the Unassigned Fund balance. Town Manager Marilyn Lowell said that generally the town keeps around 18 percent of the budget in the Unassigned Fund, an amount of around $1.6 million.
All other articles passed quickly until Article 48, which asked if the town will allow the Select Board to accept a donation of land adjacent to Chris’s Pond from Maine Coast Heritage Trust.
Questions asked before the Chris’s Pond vote were about the loss from the tax roll if the land were to be accepted, the upkeep of the pond and what the land would be used for.
Kristin Hutchins, an associate member of the Conservation Commission, explained that an estimated $2,000 would be lost from the tax roll each year if the donation was accepted. She also explained that the donation would protect the pond from further development. Board Chair Carolyn Ball said that Chris’s Pond Park “will remain a park.”
Monday’s discussion was short in comparison to previous ones at Select Board and Conservation Commission meetings. Article 48 passed by voice vote.
The final article of the evening, Article 49, asked if the town would authorize the Select Board to join an interlocal agreement with the Acadia Disposal District (ADD). Members of the town’s Municipal Solid Waste Reduction Task Force spoke in favor of the ADD and the article passed.
Election results
Southwest Harbor elections took place on May 2. Polling was open at the fire station from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There were three elections and three questions on the ballot.
In the uncontested race for two Select Board seats, incumbent Carolyn Ball received 216 votes and Chapin McFarland received 186. McFarland, a member of the Mount Desert Fire Department, will join Ball, Luke Damon, Natasha Johnson and Jim Vallette on the board for a three-year term.
Chad Terry, who ran uncontested for a seat on the MDI High School Board of Trustees received 223 votes.
In the race for two school board seats, incumbent Clifford Noyes received 172 votes, Maria Spallino received 163 and Alicia Dordius received 123. Noyes and Spallino will each serve a three-year term.
Question one asked, “Shall the Town vote to adopt the Ordinance on the Use of Docks, Piers, Wharfs and Other Such Facilities to Transfer Ship Passengers (amended through 5/1/2018) as an addendum to the Coastal Waters and Harbor Ordinance for the Town of Southwest Harbor, Maine (Amended through 7/14/2020)?” Voters responded with 201 saying yes, 67 saying no and 23 leaving it blank.
The second question asked whether amendments to the Coastal Waters and Harbor Ordinance for the Town of Southwest Harbor should be adopted. The vote was 212 yeses, 51 nos and 28 blanks.
Question three asked whether amendments to the Comprehensive Plan in sections noted as Workforce and Affordable Housing, Coastal Erosion and Stormwater Run-Off & Infiltration should be enacted as an addendum to the Comprehensive Plan, and 222 voted yes, 50 voted no and 19 left the question blank.
