Politics

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Due to power outages on May 1, the annual town meeting could not be held at Pemetic Elementary School. Since the town is legally required to begin the meeting in the predetermined location, it was first called to order outside the school, where Joseph Marshall was appointed moderator. A vote was then held to move the meeting to the Southwest Harbor Fire Department.

Once everyone filed into the fire station and was seated, the meeting moved quickly.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

