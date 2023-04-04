Politics

MOUNT DESERT — Voters at the annual Mount Desert town meeting on May 2 will not be deciding whether to enact an ordinance for the licensing of short-term rentals.

The Select Board voted 3-2 last month to place the proposed ordinance on the town meeting warrant. But at Monday night's board meeting, Chair John Macauley said, “I think the time has come to maybe pull this from the warrant.”

