MOUNT DESERT — Voters at the annual Mount Desert town meeting on May 2 will not be deciding whether to enact an ordinance for the licensing of short-term rentals.
The Select Board voted 3-2 last month to place the proposed ordinance on the town meeting warrant. But at Monday night's board meeting, Chair John Macauley said, “I think the time has come to maybe pull this from the warrant.”
The board voted 4-0 to do just that. Board member Martha Dudman was absent.
Asked Tuesday why he thought the proposed ordinance shouldn't be taken to voters at town meeting, Macauley said, “It was clear that it wasn't getting community support; in fact, it was overwhelming …We are a government of the people and for the people, and we were listening.”
Also, Macauley said, “It was clear that the discussion that should have been happening in the town office did not happen, in terms of how they were going to administer it and pay for it and enforce it. And at our previous meeting, our code enforcement officer informed us that it was unenforceable.”
Code Enforcement Officer Kim Keene said Tuesday, “It's not that it's unenforceable. It's just that the proposed ordinance, as it was written, didn't have in it who would be enforcing it. They wanted to put it to the voters without knowing who was going to enforce it.”
As for the apparent uncertainty over how the ordinance would be administered, enforced and paid for, Town Clerk Claire Woolfolk said Tuesday, “Just like anything else the Select Board approves, it's up to the town staff to administer it and enforce it. But the big question here was, ‘Well, who is that?’ I don't think it's a clerk's responsibility. But I don't make the rules; I just have to follow them.”
In response to concerns expressed by some that the proliferation of short-term rentals is exacerbating the shortage of year-round housing, the Select Board last year asked the Land Use Zoning Ordinance Advisory Group to look into the situation and recommend a course of action.
The group decided that the town first needed to know how many weekly rental properties there are in town. They then decided that the best way to find that out was to enact a licensing ordinance. But the ordinance they proposed met with stiff public opposition, especially from short-time rental owners.
“This was intended to be a data collection type of license to get, first, how many short-term rentals there are in the town of Mount Desert,” Keene said. “But that's not how that ordinance was written.”
Macauley suggested that the ordinance might be reworked and taken to voters next year.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.