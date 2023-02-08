Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) has introduced bipartisan legislation that would prevent government shutdowns and compel Congress to stay in the D.C. metropolitan area until their work to sustain government operations is complete.

The Prevent Government Shutdowns Act of 2023 requires all members of Congress to continue working on Capitol Hill until government funding bills are completed. This would prevent harmful shutdowns, ensure critical services and programs continue for Maine people, and protect federal workers and their families from financial stress while Congress completes the annual appropriations process.