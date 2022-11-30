Politics

Ball Carolyn

Southwest Harbor Select Board Chair Carolyn Ball.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host Select Board Chair Carolyn Ball on Dec. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. Ball’s talk, “How Local Government Works,” will answer common questions about local government such as: Why does everything take so long? What is the role of a town manager? Ball decided to do a lecture after interacting with citizens who asked a large variety of questions.

“I have done this [lecture at the library] on the federal level of government before, and people had asked me questions and [asked] why don’t I do a lecture on the local level?” explained Ball.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

