SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host Select Board Chair Carolyn Ball on Dec. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. Ball’s talk, “How Local Government Works,” will answer common questions about local government such as: Why does everything take so long? What is the role of a town manager? Ball decided to do a lecture after interacting with citizens who asked a large variety of questions.
“I have done this [lecture at the library] on the federal level of government before, and people had asked me questions and [asked] why don’t I do a lecture on the local level?” explained Ball.
Ball is a professor at University of Southern Maine, Muskie School of Public Service, where she teaches a course called “Managing Cities, Towns and Counties.” She has taught many students that go on to be town managers.
“My involvement in the local government happened…when I came to Maine,’’ said Ball, “because we are in such little towns.” The size of Southwest Harbor can be a plus. According to Ball, “The nice thing about our small town is that you can get involved more easily. I first participated in the town government as a member of the Comprehensive Planning Committee.” Ball then went on to serve several terms on the Warrant Committee and was elected to the Select Board in 2020.
The citizens of Southwest Harbor demonstrated their interest in local government on election day. “This year’s election had almost as much turnout as our last presidential election,” Ball said. “I think we can be proud of our citizen’s involvement in Southwest Harbor.”
But wanting to participate and knowing how to are two different things. “People have jobs and families and hobbies of their own,” said Ball, explaining that time can be an obstacle for many people interested in local government.
As the year comes to a close, the town will begin reviewing the budget and preparing for the town meeting in the spring.
“Those of us who are elected like to see a lot of participation. We like to see a town meeting with a lot of people. It is surprising how many volunteer committees pop up,” said Ball, of this busy time of year.
Ball hopes that after the talk somebody may want to be on a committee. There are currently seats open on multiple town boards and committees. Town board meetings are open to the public both in person and on Zoom and the next Select Board meeting will be on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
