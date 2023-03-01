Politics

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board approved multiple warrant articles at its meeting Feb. 28 regarding the Harbor Ordinance, Comprehensive Plan and Chris’s Pond to go before the voters at the town meeting in May. All board members were present except for George Jellison.

A motion to approve amendments to the Coastal Waters and Harbor Ordinance was passed unanimously. Changes to the ordinance are both in the regulations and the structure of the document.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you