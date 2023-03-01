SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board approved multiple warrant articles at its meeting Feb. 28 regarding the Harbor Ordinance, Comprehensive Plan and Chris’s Pond to go before the voters at the town meeting in May. All board members were present except for George Jellison.
A motion to approve amendments to the Coastal Waters and Harbor Ordinance was passed unanimously. Changes to the ordinance are both in the regulations and the structure of the document.
In collaboration with the harbormaster and with approval by the Select Board, the Harbor Committee added multiple regulations to the ordinance. These additions include, but are not limited to the following:
“No person may bring into or maintain any derelict watercraft, watercraft for salvage, or abandon any watercraft in the harbor without a permit from the Harbormaster.
“Any safety hazards resulting from neglect of a vessel or its mooring equipment which endangers persons or property shall be subject to the loss of mooring privileges for not less than one year and loss of any assigned moorings until one is available.”
The amendments also include a $150 fine for any personal property left on town docks for more than 24 hours.
The secret ballot portion of the town meeting in May will include a question on these changes to the ordinance as well as a question as to whether the ordinance should be combined with the Ordinance on the Use of Docks, Piers, Wharfs and other Such Facilities to Transfer Ship Passengers. The latter of the two ordinances would be added to the former as an addendum.
Public hearings on the changes to the harbor ordinances will be held in mid-March and again within 10 days of the town meeting.
Amendments to the 2010 Southwest Harbor Comprehensive Plan were also approved unanimously to go before the voters in May.
The two sections to be updated are Workforce and Affordable Housing and Climate Change and Adaptation, which includes subsections Coastal Erosion and Stormwater Runoff and Infiltration.
Select Board member Luke Damon made a motion that the two sections be placed on the secret ballot as separate questions, stating, “I have not gotten a lot of questions on the stormwater section, but I have had a lot of questions on the workforce housing.”
However, the motion was not supported and the board voted unanimously to approve the Comprehensive Plan Update 2023 to go before the voters as a single document.
The final item added to the warrant regards the acceptance of a donation of land adjacent to Chris’s Pond from Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s subsidiary.
Kristin Hutchins, an associate member of the Conservation Commission, and Misha Mytar, a representative of MCHT, presented a Chris’s Pond development plan to the board.
The plans include a new driveway, parking area, benches and potential affordable housing, but cannot move forward until the land is accepted by the town.
Mytar explained that the donation is now much less burdensome for the town to accept because the dilapidated house and accompanying structures on the lot at 392 Main St. have been removed, with all costs covered by MCHT.
The board voted unanimously to put the question of the donation on the warrant as a voice vote on the first day of the town meeting.
The exact language passed states: “To see if the town will vote to authorize the board to accept the gift of the land adjacent to Chris’s Pond from Conservation Limited Development LLC, the subsidiary of Maine Coast Heritage Trust, to use in conjunction with Chris’s Pond Public Park with such terms and conditions as the Select Board deems to be best interest.”
Mytar emphasized that this phrasing allows the board to decide the exact amount of land acquired. If the land is accepted, the MCHT board can move forward with a grant that matches the value of the land to develop the parking area.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.