(From left) Town meeting moderator Joseph Marshall, Town Clerk Jennifer Lahaye, Town Manager Marilyn Lowell and Select Board members Jim Vallette, Natasha Johnson, Carolyn Ball, George Jellison and Luke Damon at the annual town meeting on May 1.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — At Monday’s town meeting, residents voted in favor of Article 48, which allows the Select Board to accept a donation of land adjacent to Chris's Pond from Maine Coast Heritage Trust.
Questions asked before the Chris’s Pond vote regarded the loss from the tax roll if the land were to be accepted, the upkeep of the pond and what the land would be used for.
Kristin Hutchins, an associate member of the Conservation Commission, explained that an estimated $2,000 would be lost from the tax roll each year if the donation were accepted. She also explained that the donation would protect the pond from further development. Board Chair Carolyn Ball said that Chris's Pond Park "will remain a park."
Monday’s discussion was short in comparison to previous ones at Select Board and Conservation Commission meetings.
The vote was a voice vote, and a hearty "aye" rang out across the fire station, followed by a few nos.
