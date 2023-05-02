Politics

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — At Monday’s town meeting, residents voted in favor of Article 48, which allows the Select Board to accept a donation of land adjacent to Chris's Pond from Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

Questions asked before the Chris’s Pond vote regarded the loss from the tax roll if the land were to be accepted, the upkeep of the pond and what the land would be used for.

