SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Select Board met at the firehouse March 16 to hold public hearings on changes to the Harbor Ordinance, updates to the Comprehensive Plan and to receive feedback from the town on the Community Resilience Partnership grant program. Fewer than 10 members of the public attended the meeting.
A grant access program run by the state’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, the Community Resilience Partnership requires town residents to vote on action items related to natural hazards and climate change impacts. This vote then helps the town determine which state grants to apply for.
Johanna Blackman, executive director of A Climate to Thrive, gave a presentation on the program and set up an interactive survey for the townspeople to cast their votes. Blackman said that she had helped Tremont, Mount Desert and Bar Harbor join the partnership last year, and each town had been awarded $90,000 in grant money over the course of two application cycles.
Blackman noted that participation in other island towns was similar. “It has been a common refrain,” she said. “How do we engage more of the community?”
Blackman set up large tables with pieces of poster paper. On each of the eight pieces was a category or strategy area. Examples of strategy areas include “Embrace the Future of Transportation” or “Protect the Environment and Promote Natural Climate Solutions.”
Each strategy area had a corresponding list of fundable action items, such as installing electric vehicle chargers in public parking areas or conserving floodplains and buffers in riparian areas. Altogether, there were over 70 possible actions to be voted on.
People who attended the meeting recorded the action items they felt most passionate about on Post-it notes. The notes were then placed on corresponding strategy area papers. Blackman collected the notes for a tally. The results of the survey will be presented at the Select Board meeting on Tuesday, March 28.
The last step to joining the Community Resiliency Partnership requires that the Select Board make a formal motion and vote to join the partnership. Once Southwest Harbor is a member town, discussions on what action items will be pursued for grants can take place.
There was no comment made or question posed on the Harbor Ordinance changes or about the updates to the Comprehensive Plan.
The Harbor Committee and the harbormaster have proposed amendments to the Harbor Ordinance that outline more specific regulations regarding derelict watercraft in the harbor and personal property left overnight. They have also purposed that the Dock Use Ordinance be added to the Coastal Waters and Harbor Ordinance as an addendum.
The amendments and the addendum will be two separate questions on the town warrant. Residents of Southwest Harbor will have a chance to cast their votes on the amendments and on the addendum via secret ballot in early May.
The Comprehensive Plan amendments outline town goals in the Workforce and Affordable Housing, Coastal Erosion and Stormwater Runoff & Infiltration sections of the plan.
In summary, the affordable housing section outlines strategies for promoting and sustaining affordable housing in Southwest Harbor. The coastal erosion section highlights areas of the town that may be at increased risk for erosion in the coming years. The storm water runoff and infiltration section recommends greater testing for contaminants in stormwater runoff and amendments to the land use ordinance for an increased review of stormwater runoff at new construction sites, among other preventative measures.
The Comprehensive Plan amendments can be found in their entirety on the town website for review prior to the town meeting.
