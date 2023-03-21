Politics

Johanna Blackman and SWH board

ACTT Executive Director Johanna Blackman gives a presentation on the Community Resilience Partnership for the Southwest Harbor Select Board March 16.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Select Board met at the firehouse March 16 to hold public hearings on changes to the Harbor Ordinance, updates to the Comprehensive Plan and to receive feedback from the town on the Community Resilience Partnership grant program. Fewer than 10 members of the public attended the meeting.

A grant access program run by the state’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, the Community Resilience Partnership requires town residents to vote on action items related to natural hazards and climate change impacts. This vote then helps the town determine which state grants to apply for.

