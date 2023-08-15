TREMONT — Plans for a long-disputed campground were shut down by the Tremont Board of Appeals on Aug. 9.
The Planning Board originally denied Pointy Head Campground’s application in January. That decision was appealed, and the Board of Appeals sent the issue back to the Planning Board in February.
On May 23, the Planning Board made the decision to deny the application once again due to nonconforming access to the proposed development. The second appeal made on Aug. 9 resulted in a unanimous vote by the Board of Appeals that upheld the Planning Board’s judgement to deny the application.
The appeal, filed by Attorney Edmond J. Bearor on behalf of his client Madelon Brogdon, read, “The planning board erred when it determined that the use of the access road or driveway for ingress and egress to the proposed development project did not meet Section 7e of the Land Use Ordinance because it would be an expansion of a non-conforming use.”
The Board of Appeals heard arguments from Bearor and Daniel Pileggi, attorney for a group of abutters who opposed the project.
Bearor argued that the Planning Board erred in saying the access to the property was nonconforming, citing the land use ordinance’s Table of Land Uses, which says that motorized vehicular traffic on existing roads and trails is allowed on the Commercial Fisheries/Maritime Activities Zone regardless of what they are accessing.
Pileggi agreed with the Planning Board’s ruling, arguing that because the access to the property ran through the town’s Commercial Fisheries/Maritime Activities Zone, it could not be used to access a business unrelated to commercial fisheries or maritime activities nor could it be expanded upon because it is nonconforming.
Board of Appeals Chair Richard Cohen said he was frustrated by the case and confused as to how there had been no clear precedent set that could guide the board through this case. James Collier, the town’s attorney, reminded the board that they “are the law” and told them to “follow their hearts ... or their heads” on this issue.
The unanimous vote to deny the appeal means that other than giving up, Brogdon’s only options are to apply for a variance, which are rarely granted, or to take the issue to court.
For now, the Pointy Head Campground has been denied, and the Board of Appeals has set the precedent that expansion of accessories that travel through the Commercial Fisheries/Maritime Activities Zone into another zone is not allowed.