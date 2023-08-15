Politics

The proposed site of Pointy Head Campground in Tremont.

TREMONT — Plans for a long-disputed campground were shut down by the Tremont Board of Appeals on Aug. 9.

The Planning Board originally denied Pointy Head Campground’s application in January. That decision was appealed, and the Board of Appeals sent the issue back to the Planning Board in February.