TREMONT — After months of review and arguments from opposing attorneys, the Tremont Planning Board has denied the application for the Pointy Head campground.
On Jan. 10, the board voted 3:1 in favor of denying the application because the site plan review findings of fact and land use ordinance standards were not met.
Planning Board Chair Mark Good voted in favor, along with Vice Chair Lawson Wulsin and board member Beth Gott. Board member Brett Witham voted against denying the application.
The reason for the application’s failure to meet the site plan review criteria was an insufficient entryway into the campground. Because the entryway is within the commercial fisheries and maritime activities (CFMA) zone, it cannot be altered for use as a proper access point to the campground.
The decision to find the entryway insufficient came after a tumultuous finding of fact review that has spanned many meetings.
At the last meeting on Dec. 13, board members had voted to find that the application had not met the land use ordinance criteria, but decided that they needed to review the video of their Nov. 15 meeting before making a decision on the site plan review criteria. This was because they failed to recall a decision made on that date regarding the entryway to the campground.
After reviewing the previous meeting, the board was able to determine that it had found the entryway unsatisfactory, and that the site plan review findings of fact criteria had not been met as a result.
Witham explained his oppositional stance on the issue. He said that Pointy Head’s entryway was in the CFMA zone, and for that reason could not be expanded to accommodate traffic into the campground and properly serve as its entrance. He pointed out that the campground itself is not in the CFMA zone, but because the entryway is, it cannot be accessed.
“It just occurs to me that there’s something not quite right about how this is zoned,” Witham said of the property. “The part that we’re talking about where they’re gonna actually do the activities [camping] isn’t in that zone.”
Witham warned his fellow board members that these oddly zoned properties and rulings regarding them could possibly create strange business incentives as a workaround to the law. While a campground cannot be opened on the property, a business related to maritime activities could. Witham felt that this type of loophole should be acknowledged.
“All one would need to do, maybe, I don’t know, would be to put a boat storage facility there, stick a tent up and open a business for boat storage,” said Witham. “When you make rulings that create kind of bizarre incentives and create incentives to do things that are actually inconsistent with what people want, you just need to be thoughtful about that.”
