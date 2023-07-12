BAR HARBOR — Members of the Planning Board offered their suggestions on a proposed land use ordinance amendment that would increase the number of districts where shared accommodations and employee living quarters are permitted.
Staff planner Cali Martinez presented the proposed amendment to the board for the second time at their July 5 meeting.
SAs are defined as “a building divided into single rooms where tenants share kitchen facilities.” SAs are allowed in eight of Bar Harbor’s 40 zoning districts. ELQs are defined as “on-site employee housing – a building divided into single rooms where employees live with shared kitchen facilities.” ELQs are allowed in 14 zoning districts.
Martinez’ proposed amendment to the LUO would expand the range of SAs to six new districts and ELQs to eight new districts, with the goal of creating more workforce housing in Bar Harbor.
The proposed amendment originally sought to allow ELQs, but not SAs, in the Emery, Hulls Cove Residential Corridor, Hulls Cove Rural, Indian Point Rural, McFarland Hill Rural, Salisbury Cove Rural and Town Hill Rural districts. Currently these rural districts in town do not allow either type of housing, but Martinez saw a need for farms in these areas to be able to house employees.
Planning Board Chair Millard Dority suggested that by allowing SAs in these districts, employers could potentially combine their resources and house their employees together.
“It seems to me that it would be a tremendous advantage for two or three owners if they could buy a piece of property and build a building together,” said Dority.
ELQs need to be on the property of the business whose employees they house, meaning that employees of more than one business could not share the space. SAs, on the other hand, do not need to be affiliated with any particular employer.
“Wouldn’t it be a tremendous benefit for some of those smaller organizations to buy a lot and then build an SA on it?” Dority asked. “It would give them an opportunity to not have to foot the bill.”
Planning Board members also commented on the proposed parking requirements for the various types of housing in various districts. The board noted that if the goal is to make it easier for more employers in the rural areas of town to build more workforce housing, parking space is an important factor to consider.
“I think if you’re putting a shared accommodation in a rural area, it’s safe to assume that almost every occupant is going to have their own vehicle,” noted Planning Board secretary Elissa Chesler. “We’d have to assume one space per occupant.”
The board considered ways to make sure that parking standards for housing projects would be fair. Factors that could reduce the amount of parking required for housing units, such as public transportation access, employee transportation services and close proximity to additional parking areas, were considered.
The board recommended that Martinez look into what a good number of parking spaces for SAs and ELQs would be, as well as what types of accommodations could be made in lieu of parking spots on site. Martinez also said that she will speak to some employers about their employees’ parking needs.
The Planning Board also commented on the size requirements for ELQs, which currently cannot exceed 25 percent of the footprint of the primary building that houses the business they serve. Martinez noticed that this requirement was flawed since some businesses either did not have a primary building or had one that was too small to base the size of an ELQ on.
Businesses, such as campgrounds and farms, that do not necessarily have a large primary structure on site would be seriously hindered by a policy that required an ELQ to be less than 25 percent of the size of the primary building.
“Campgrounds are a great example – what would be the principal structure?” asked Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain. “If someone has a 20 by 20 office, they can only have employee housing that is 25 percent of that, so it just didn’t make a lot of sense.”
“How do you define the primary structure of a cornfield?” added Chesler, noting that agricultural businesses could run into the same issue.
To get a better understanding of how big the buildings would need to be, Martinez said that she will be speaking to commercial employers in town to see how many employees they would expect to house if they were to construct these living quarters.
“I plan on drafting a more detailed community engagement strategy with the commercial businesses but also hopefully eventually the public as well,” said Martinez, who will be coming back to the Planning Board next month with a revised draft summary of her proposal.