Town Council meets for the first time after election to swear in new members and make committee appointments. From left: Earl Brechlin, Kyle Shank, Matt Hochman, Val Peacock - Chair, Gary Friedmann - Vice Chair, Joe Minutolo, and Maya Caines
BAR HARBOR — Newly elected Town council members Earl Brechlin, Maya Caines and Kyle Shank were sworn in at their first meeting along with reelected incumbent Val Peacock on Wednesday evening. The council held their organizational meeting to swear in members and appoint officer positions on June 14, one day after elections were held.
Peacock, who served as council chair for the last year, was re-appointed to the position. Gary Friedmann was appointed to serve as vice chair, a position previously held by council member Matt Hochman. Both officers were voted in unanimously.
Appointments were also made to the various committees on which council members must sit. Among these committees are the Appointments Committee, the Cruise Ship Committee, the Parking Solutions Task Force, the Task Force on Climate Emergency, the Joint School Budget Advisory Committee, and Mount Desert / Bar Harbor Joint Police Chief Sharing Committee. Each of the council seats on various committees have one year terms.
Hochman, Brechlin, and Caines were appointed to serve on the Appointments Committee, which requires three council members. Joe Minutolo was appointed to the council seat on the Parking Solutions Task Force, which was previously held by former council member Erin Cough. Friedmann was appointed to the council seat on the Task Force on Climate Emergency.
Hochman was re-appointed to continue sitting on the Cruise Ship Committee, which prompted some discussion since the committee is not currently meeting but still technically exists and requires one council member. Caines asked whether a member had to be appointed to the Cruise Ship Committee at this time, or if more discussion could take place before an appointment is made, but any change to the structure of the committee would require additional steps.
“For today the Cruise Ship Committee exists as it is, and to change any sort of function or approach to that takes meeting, it takes an ordinance with a public hearing,” Peacock answered. “We can't do that today, so what I feel like is it makes sense to appoint someone today.”
Shank was appointed to serve on the Joint School Budget Advisory Committee, which prompted another discussion as it has not convened in several years. The committee was created to act as a liaison between the School Committee and council, but has not felt the need to meet in recent years.
“It hasn’t met in like six years or something,” noted Peacock. “I was on it for a while and never met while I was on it.”
Council members felt that getting the committee to meet again could be useful, given the recent approval of the $58 million bond to pay for the construction of a new school building. They also acknowledged that the committee might not be necessary anymore since the school and council work more closely together than they used to, Shank volunteered for the seat, noting the importance of school and town collaboration on the school bond.
“I'm happy to throw my name in if only because of the bond, I feel like it's going to be really important,” said Shank.
Caines was appointed to the Mount Desert / Bar Harbor Joint Police Chief Sharing Committee, which prompted another discussion because more than just the Police Chief are shared by the two towns. The conversation resulted in Town Clerk Liz Graves removing the word “chief” from the name of the committee.
After appointments, Peacock addressed the council and noted that they have a lot on their plate, but that she was looking forward to working with the council on the issues before them.
“There's definitely a lot of conversation around the council and the work to do during the election. I for one, I'm really excited to get to that work,” said Peacock. “In order for us to get the work done, it is a lot and hard work, we have to work together as a council to do that, and I'm hoping that we can set a tone of collaboration and cooperation.”
Council members also welcomed the newcomers to the council, who in turn offered their thanks and gratitude to the council members who came before them.
“I'm looking forward to working with everybody on the council, folks I've known and new friends as well,” said Brechlin. “I wanted to thank Jill [Goldthwait], Erin [Cough], and Clark [Stivers] for their service, those are big shoes for all of us to fill.”
“Thank you to everybody, previous councilors, current councilors, and incumbents, those who ran, everyone did a fantastic job,” added Shank.
Caines joked that she is “hoping to lighten it up a little bit.”
Hochman requested a future agenda item addressing committee quorum rules, and Friedmann requested an update on the Higgins Pit solar array project for the next meeting.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers Town Council, education and other municipal news in the town of Bar Harbor. Prior to working the Bar Harbor beat, he covered the town of Tremont for the Mount Desert Islander and the Schoodic beat for the Ellsworth American. He welcomes tips about news in Bar Harbor and potential story ideas.