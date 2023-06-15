Politics

Council

Town Council meets for the first time after election to swear in new members and make committee appointments. From left: Earl Brechlin, Kyle Shank, Matt Hochman, Val Peacock - Chair, Gary Friedmann - Vice Chair, Joe Minutolo, and Maya Caines

 By Malachy Flynn

BAR HARBOR — Newly elected Town council members Earl Brechlin, Maya Caines and Kyle Shank were sworn in at their first meeting along with reelected incumbent Val Peacock on Wednesday evening. The council held their organizational meeting to swear in members and appoint officer positions on June 14, one day after elections were held.

Peacock, who served as council chair for the last year, was re-appointed to the position. Gary Friedmann was appointed to serve as vice chair, a position previously held by council member Matt Hochman. Both officers were voted in unanimously.

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers Town Council, education and other municipal news in the town of Bar Harbor. Prior to working the Bar Harbor beat, he covered the town of Tremont for the Mount Desert Islander and the Schoodic beat for the Ellsworth American. He welcomes tips about news in Bar Harbor and potential story ideas.

Recommended for you